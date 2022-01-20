Global Supercomputers Market to Reach US$14 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supercomputers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900382/?utm_source=GNW

Supercomputers were invented during the 1960s, at the CDC (Control Data Corporation) specifically, and the initial uses were for science and engineering projects. Today, supercomputers are being used for largescale numerical computations or number crunching. Growth in the market is set to be driven by adoption of these computers in research & academic institutions and also in various industries like manufacturing, oil & gas and energy among others. Over the years, cost of supercomputers also decreased owing to technological advancement. The equipment are not as expensive as they used to be, which is extending their application into newer sectors besides weather forecasting and healthcare. Online gaming today is using supercomputers extensively. Online games are played by millions of people, simultaneously, which can be made possible only by supercomputers. Market growth is also helped by the growing cloud technology trend. Supercomputing centers today are adopting parallel and cloud applications.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Supercomputers estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Government, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR to reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Academic & Scientific Research segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Supercomputers market. The largest users of supercomputers are government entities. Governments across the world are recognizing that supercomputers are necessary for achieving economic security and competitiveness for their respective countries. They are using supercomputers for developing state-of-the-art electronic warfare equipment and defense systems. Representing next-generation supercomputers, exascale supercomputers appear poised to take the concept of high-performance computing to next level owing to their intriguing application potential. These supercomputers are being increasingly exploited by researchers to simulate complex processes in diverse domains such as biotechnology, medicine, material design, energy, and advanced manufacturing.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026



The Supercomputers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 21.16% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China currently has the highest number of these supercomputers in use with the United States in the second place. Recently, the nation developed the Tianhe -2A, PAI-System and Sunway Taihulight among other supercomputers.



Commercial Segment to Reach $4 Billion by 2026



The fall in the cost of supercomputers owing to technological advancement is expected to increase uptake in the commercial sector. Already, small and medium-sized supercomputers are being developed for use by SMEs. In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$173.9 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured)



Atos SE

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Inspur Group

Lenovo Group Limited

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Penguin Computing

Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900382/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Supercomputers at the Forefront in Fight against Coronavirus

COVID-19 HPC Consortium to Provide Easy Access to High Level

Computing for Accelerated Discovery of Potential COVID-19

Treatments

An Introduction to Supercomputers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Cloud Technology and Processing Power: Key to Higher Uptake of

Supercomputers

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides a Shot in the Arm for Long Term

Accelerated Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Supercomputer Market Share Scenario Worldwide by

Application Area (in %): 2021E

Analysis by End-Use: Government Entities and Research

Institutions Account for Largest Share

EXHIBIT 3: World Supercomputers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Government, Academic &

Scientific Research, and Commercial

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Supercomputers Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &

2027)

EXHIBIT 5: World Supercomputers Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

EXHIBIT 6: Supercomputer Performance Market Share Scenario

Worldwide by Country (in %): 2021E

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 7: Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide by System Share (in %): 2021E

EXHIBIT 8: Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide by Performance Share (in %): 2021E

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Quantum Computing Bodes Well

EXHIBIT 9: World Quantum Computing Market Revenues (in %) by

End-Use: 2020 & 2027

EXHIBIT 10: World Quantum Computing Market Revenues (in %) by

Application: 2020 & 2027

Supercomputers Enhance Edge Computing

EXHIBIT 11: Energy Savings (in %) with Edge Computing by Sector

(per annum)

EXHIBIT 12: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020,

2024, and 2026

EXHIBIT 13: With Millions Working From Home, This Newly-

Distributed Workforce Will Accelerate Adoption of Edge

Computing: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Supercomputers Enable Parallel Computing

A Note on Beowulf Clustering

Accelerator Demand On the Rise

Interest in HPC2 Grows

Supercomputers: Capable of Matching Human Brain

Growing Market for HPC

Evolving Role of Tape Technology in HPC

Key Trends in the HPC Domain

Supercomputers Hold Technology Edge

Petascale Computing: An Overview

Exascale Computing Trends

Supercomputers Set to Augment AI

EXHIBIT 14: Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown

by Application for 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Automotive AI Market By Segment: 2020

EXHIBIT 16: Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI

Application in Marketing

Energy Efficient Supercomputing

Rising Activity in Supercomputers Market

Cornell University Researchers Study Use of Supercomputers for

Wind Power

New Framework to Simplify Supercomputer Diagnostics

Supercomputers in Drug Discovery



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Supercomputers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic &

Scientific Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Academic & Scientific

Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Academic & Scientific

Research by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government, Academic &

Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia,

Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Supercomputers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia,

Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government, Academic &

Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



NETHERLANDS

Table 46: Netherlands Current & Future Analysis for

Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific

Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Netherlands Historic Review for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Netherlands 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,

Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific

Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific

Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 55: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific

Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Latin America Historic Review for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific

Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Supercomputers by

End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and

Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900382/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________