Global Supercomputers Market to Reach US$14 Billion by the Year 2026

Supercomputers were invented during the 1960s, at the CDC (Control Data Corporation) specifically, and the initial uses were for science and engineering projects. Today, supercomputers are being used for largescale numerical computations or number crunching. Growth in the market is set to be driven by adoption of these computers in research & academic institutions and also in various industries like manufacturing, oil & gas and energy among others. Over the years, cost of supercomputers also decreased owing to technological advancement. The equipment are not as expensive as they used to be, which is extending their application into newer sectors besides weather forecasting and healthcare. Online gaming today is using supercomputers extensively. Online games are played by millions of people, simultaneously, which can be made possible only by supercomputers. Market growth is also helped by the growing cloud technology trend. Supercomputing centers today are adopting parallel and cloud applications.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Supercomputers estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Government, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR to reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Academic & Scientific Research segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Supercomputers market. The largest users of supercomputers are government entities. Governments across the world are recognizing that supercomputers are necessary for achieving economic security and competitiveness for their respective countries. They are using supercomputers for developing state-of-the-art electronic warfare equipment and defense systems. Representing next-generation supercomputers, exascale supercomputers appear poised to take the concept of high-performance computing to next level owing to their intriguing application potential. These supercomputers are being increasingly exploited by researchers to simulate complex processes in diverse domains such as biotechnology, medicine, material design, energy, and advanced manufacturing.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026
The Supercomputers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 21.16% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China currently has the highest number of these supercomputers in use with the United States in the second place. Recently, the nation developed the Tianhe -2A, PAI-System and Sunway Taihulight among other supercomputers.
Commercial Segment to Reach $4 Billion by 2026
The fall in the cost of supercomputers owing to technological advancement is expected to increase uptake in the commercial sector. Already, small and medium-sized supercomputers are being developed for use by SMEs. In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$173.9 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured)
- Atos SE
- Dell Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Inspur Group
- Lenovo Group Limited
- NEC Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Penguin Computing
- Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Supercomputers at the Forefront in Fight against Coronavirus
COVID-19 HPC Consortium to Provide Easy Access to High Level
Computing for Accelerated Discovery of Potential COVID-19
Treatments
An Introduction to Supercomputers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Cloud Technology and Processing Power: Key to Higher Uptake of
Supercomputers
COVID-19 Pandemic Provides a Shot in the Arm for Long Term
Accelerated Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Supercomputer Market Share Scenario Worldwide by
Application Area (in %): 2021E
Analysis by End-Use: Government Entities and Research
Institutions Account for Largest Share
EXHIBIT 3: World Supercomputers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Government, Academic &
Scientific Research, and Commercial
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World Supercomputers Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &
2027)
EXHIBIT 5: World Supercomputers Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
EXHIBIT 6: Supercomputer Performance Market Share Scenario
Worldwide by Country (in %): 2021E
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 7: Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide by System Share (in %): 2021E
EXHIBIT 8: Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide by Performance Share (in %): 2021E
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Quantum Computing Bodes Well
EXHIBIT 9: World Quantum Computing Market Revenues (in %) by
End-Use: 2020 & 2027
EXHIBIT 10: World Quantum Computing Market Revenues (in %) by
Application: 2020 & 2027
Supercomputers Enhance Edge Computing
EXHIBIT 11: Energy Savings (in %) with Edge Computing by Sector
(per annum)
EXHIBIT 12: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020,
2024, and 2026
EXHIBIT 13: With Millions Working From Home, This Newly-
Distributed Workforce Will Accelerate Adoption of Edge
Computing: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
Supercomputers Enable Parallel Computing
A Note on Beowulf Clustering
Accelerator Demand On the Rise
Interest in HPC2 Grows
Supercomputers: Capable of Matching Human Brain
Growing Market for HPC
Evolving Role of Tape Technology in HPC
Key Trends in the HPC Domain
Supercomputers Hold Technology Edge
Petascale Computing: An Overview
Exascale Computing Trends
Supercomputers Set to Augment AI
EXHIBIT 14: Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown
by Application for 2020
EXHIBIT 15: Automotive AI Market By Segment: 2020
EXHIBIT 16: Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI
Application in Marketing
Energy Efficient Supercomputing
Rising Activity in Supercomputers Market
Cornell University Researchers Study Use of Supercomputers for
Wind Power
New Framework to Simplify Supercomputer Diagnostics
Supercomputers in Drug Discovery
IV. COMPETITION
