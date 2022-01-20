Graybug Vision Makes Key Hires to Further Build Momentum Behind its Pipeline

BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced the hiring of six new employees who will enhance Graybug’s Research & Development (R&D), Regulatory Affairs and Program Management capabilities, as the Company further builds momentum behind its pipeline in 2022.

“We are at a critical stage in our efforts to further progress and diversify our pipeline with new, high-value programs. I strongly believe that strengthening our world-class ophthalmology team is key to our future success. I am therefore pleased to welcome several new team members, who add critical leadership in Regulatory Affairs and Program Management, as well as further deepen our teams’ capabilities in R&D,” said Fred Guerard, Pharm D, CEO of Graybug.

Among Graybug’s key hires are Fang Li, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, and Ali Kakavand, Vice President, Head of Program Management:

Fang Li, PhD, RAC , brings over 30 years of drug development and more than 20 years of regulatory affairs experience. She worked across small molecules, biologics, gene therapy, over-the-counter products, in-vitro diagnostic products, and medical devices, with a focus on ophthalmology. She has a proven track record in negotiating and gaining regulatory approvals in the US and other regions. Most recently, Fang was VP, Regulatory Affairs at Hurley Consulting Associated, Ltd where she led the regulatory affairs department providing strategic and operational services to clients in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Fang holds a doctoral degree in medicinal chemistry from China Pharmaceutical University, Nanjing, a master’s degree in organic chemistry from Wuhan University, and a bachelor's degree in organic chemistry from Xiamen University, P. R. China.





The compensation committee of Graybug’s board of directors granted the six newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 234,200 shares of Graybug common stock on January 14, 2022, as inducements material to each employee entering employment with Graybug. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $1.55 per share, which was equal to the closing price of Graybug common stock on the grant date. One-fourth of the options vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the next three years, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.

