North America Portable Generators Market worth $3.1 billion by 2028, Says GMI

North America portable generators market value is expected to exceed USD 3.1 billion by 2028, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to increasing severity & frequency of weather-related disasters. The occurrence & severity of natural calamities has spiked dramatically, causing prolonged blackouts, in turn, stimulating the business outlook.



Growing deployment of backup power solutions for outdoor recreational activities will stimulate the commercial portable generators industry growth. Rising significance of reliable emergency power supply along with increasing susceptibility of grid infrastructure to external damage will shape the industry potential. Increasing infrastructure development coupled with rapid population growth will positively sway the product penetration.

Some prime findings of the North America portable generators market report include:

North America portable generators industry is growing rapidly owing to increasing intensity & frequency of weather-related disasters.

Increasing demand from power utilities to cater to the peak demand will foster the industry potential.

Proliferation of commercial and construction sectors will augment the business landscape.

Affordable power, easy operation, and high portability are some of the underlying features that will foster the adoption of inverter portable generators.

North America Portable Generators Market By Product (Conventional Portable Generator, Inverter Portable Generator), Fuel & Power Rating (Diesel {< 20 kW, 20 kW - 50 kW, > 50 kW - 100 kW}, Gasoline {< 2 kW, 2 kW - 5 kW, 6 kW - 8 kW, > 8 kW - 15 kW}), Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Construction), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Diesel powered portable generators market will gain an appreciable momentum on account of its key advantages including high portability, easy accessibility to fuel and simpler operations. Surging electricity cuts to counter peak hour demand coupled paradigm consumer shift toward emergency readiness will amplify the business scenario. Moreover, increasing severity of weather outages in line with flourishing real estate sector is set to stimulate the business outlook.

U.S. market is anticipated to surpass USD 2.8 billion by 2028. Growing focus toward economic diversification along with continuing expansion in the regional infrastructure will stimulate the business landscape. Increasing voltage fluctuation in end user demand coupled with prolonged power blackout driven by storms & hurricanes will favor the industry statistics. Furthermore, stringent government regulations for adopting energy efficient systems along with increasing disposable income will boost the North America portable generator market statistics.

