Ready to Drink Beverages Market to reach a valuation of US$ 28.0 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Global ready to drink beverage market has value US$17.4 Bn in 2022 and expected to grow with CAGR ~6.5% in forecast period.



Ready to Drink Beverages Market Size Value in 2022 USD ~17.4 Bn Ready to Drink Beverages Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD ~28.0 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) ~6.5% CAGR Forecast Period 2022-2032

In the global beverages market, innovation in product is ongoing process which has helped it evolve over decades. Story of soft drinks started with simple cola flavoured soda in the 90’s and has evolved to large varieties with different properties such as with infused flavor, additional antioxidants, and various other properties.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11615

Rising flavor inspiration amongst the customers has also raised the demand for exciting flavors and more pleasant beverages in the market, which has generated various new concepts in the beverage industry, such as ready to drink beverages, functional beverages, infused beverages. Ready to drink beverage is gaining customer’s attention with its high nutritional value and vibrant flavor due to addition of more than one component in the ready to drink beverages.

The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing across the globe because of which the governments of various countries have extended their lockdown. All companies and factories are closed in lockdown which impacts the production of ready to drink beverages.

There is possibility of disturbance in supply chain because of limited production of ready to drink beverages in lockdown. Moderate growth rate is expected in ready to drink beverages market in next two years as world is facing economic crises. The COVID-19 is caused by animals so consumers prefer plant based products over animal based products.

The consumption of vegan ready to drink beverages is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Ready to Drink Beverages Market Study

Recent research data suggests that the global prevalence of obesity has increased by more than 75% since 1980, while in the last twenty years it has tripled in developing countries and particularly, in low income countries. More than 1.1 billion adults are overweight, of which 312 million are obese. Thus, market players in food & beverage industry are highly focusing to embed healthy ingredients in their end products to develop insulin resistance, lower body fats and fluid lipid. In addition to this, ready to drink beverages also helps to suppress food intake together with increase in energy expenditure to reduce body fat.

Millennials are the target audience for the ready to drink beverage market. The health-conscious millennials continue to redefine ready to drink beverage market. Ready to drink beverages give them freshness as well as energy. They are generation of busy lifestyles because of which they look for convenient, simple ways to conform to healthy lifestyle. The attractive unique packaging design on ready to drink beverages are favourable for beverage brands to market their product to young population. The eye catching slogan or advertisement on social media is influential factor for millennials towards ready to drink beverages.

“The awareness of health and wellness is rising due to which the demand for healthy and nutritious ready to drink beverages is rising. The frequency of launching gluten-free, fat-free, organic and vegan ready to drink beverages is increasing as well. Coupled with these, innovations in both organic and conventional ready to drink beverages will drive the market,” said an analyst at FMI.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11615

Attractive Packaging Drawing the Attention of Consumers

Large number of manufacturers are entering into ready to drink beverages market which creates the intense competition. To stand out in the competition manufacturers are focusing on innovative and unique packaging styles to grab the attention of consumers.

Craft beers and sparkling soda brands are following the trend of premium packaging trend. The quality and sustainability are the most important point which impacts the sale of ready to drink beverages market. There is inclination towards cans and glass bottles in ready to drink beverages as it gives premium look.

Yugen which is a Belgian brand collaborated with Ball Corporation to produce new range of Kombucha packaged in printed cans. Attractive and unique packaging drawing attention of consumers.

Who is winning?

A few of the leading players operating in the global ready to drink beverages market are PepsiCo, Fuze Beverage, Coca Cola, Danone, Kraft Foods, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Campbell Soup Company and Abbott and other players.

Several leading manufacturers of ready to drink beverages are focusing on mergers and acquisition to expand its business geographical presence and to product portfolio. Leading players of ready to drink beverages are investing in research and development to produce innovative products of ready to drink beverages.

In 2017, Danone Group acquired White Wave Foods. The aim behind the acquisition was to strengthen the healthy and nutritious ready to drink beverages market in North America.

In January 2021, the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. entered into a merger agreement with Maple Parent, which owns Keurig. The combined businesses created Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ("KDP") to expand distribution capability and reach virtually every point-of-sale in North America.

Get Valuable Insights into Ready to Drink Beverages Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global ready to drink beverages market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the ready to drink beverages market based product type (Tea, Coffee, Energy Drinks, Yogurt Drinks, Dairy Based beverages, Non-Dairy Based Beverages, Fortified Water, & Others), nature (organic and conventional), packaging (Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can and Others), distribution channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Speciality Stores & Online retail) across seven major regions.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11615

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD ~17.4 Bn Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD ~28.0 Bn Global Growth Rate ~6.5% CAGR Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and USD Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Netherlands, NORDIC, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, and Israel Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Nature, Distribution Channel, Packaging, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Diageo plc



• Brown-Forman



• Bacardi Limited



• Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.



• Pernod Ricard



• Halewood Wines & Spirits



• SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO., LTD.



• Suntory Holdings Limited



• Manchester Drinks Company Ltd.



• Anheuser-Busch InBev



• Others



Request Customization Available upon Request

About Food Market Division at FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Cheese Liners Market: The global sales/shipment of cheese liners is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

Sugar Beet Pectin Market: The global sales of sugar beet pectin are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Clean Label Starch Market: The demand for clean label starch is due to chemical-free, non-GMO, and natural food products.

Potato Granules Market: The global sales of potato granules are expected to witness growth over the forecast period.

Distilled Monoglycerides Market: The global sales of distilled monoglycerides are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

Cheese Flavor Market: The global sales of cheese flavor are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

Ultramarine Pigments Market: The global sales/shipment of ultramarine pigments is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

Functional Milk Replacers Market: The global sales/shipment of functional milk replacers is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

FD And C Lakes Market: The global sales/shipment of FD&C lakes is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

FD And C Dyes Market: The global sales/shipment of FD&C dyes is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ready-to-drink-beverages-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/ready-to-drink-beverages-market