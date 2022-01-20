Global Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Market to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900171/?utm_source=GNW
The switch is a controlling tool used exhaustively in automatic electrical control circuits for manually transmitting a control signal to a control contactor, electromagnetic starters, and relays. While industrial safety regulations have given impetus to growth and progress of the market over the years, healthy trajectory in various end-use verticals, and wider availability of sophisticated signaling devices, have propelled market expansion in a major way. Entities such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) have long formulated and implemented rules and regulations for industrial safety, while mandating or recommending the use of safety technologies in hazardous as well as non-hazardous industrial sites. The regulatory thrust steered widespread deployments of AV signaling devices, which generate signals during hazard events in workplaces to help people to evacuate from the danger area. Utility companies are coming under pressure to adopt energy efficient and sustainable technologies. The favorable scenario for utilities in the post pandemic period will drive opportunities for worker safety technologies including push buttons and signaling devices. The post pandemic outlook is fairly encouraging for push buttons and signaling devices as recovery in plant/production activity will lead to a parallel focus shed on worker safety and health.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Push Buttons and Signaling Devices estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Signaling Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Push Buttons segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Push Buttons and Signaling Devices market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $496.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $284.3 Million by 2026
The Push Buttons and Signaling Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$496.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.03% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$284.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$303.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Massive oil & gas sector, rapid pace of industrial growth and increased lenience towards strategies and policies adopted by Western enterprises is creating healthy demand for AV signaling devices in these emerging economies. Higher allocation towards safety equipment in oilfields, refineries, chemical plants, and food processing units contributes immensely to wider uptake of AV signaling devices in the developing regions.
- ABB Group
- American Distributors LLC
- BACO Controls, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- EUCHNER (India) Pvt.Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Johnson Electric Group
- Omron Corporation
- Patlite Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens Industry Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,
Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
How the Oil & Gas, Automotive, Power & Chemical Industries Were
Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 6: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
The Oil & Gas Sector
EXHIBIT 7: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2020
The Power Sector
EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
The Chemical Industry
EXHIBIT 9: Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Push Buttons and Signaling Devices: Definition, Importance & Types
Here?s How the Audio/Visual (AV) Signaling Devices Market is
Faring
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Hazardous Area Compliance Drives Demand for Push
Buttons and Signaling Devices
Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 10: High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring
Renewed Emphasis on Hazardous Area Safety Equipment: Breakdown
of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by
Region
Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth
Growing Costs Associated With Workplace Injuries & Absenteeism
Encourages Voluntary Investments in Worker Safety Technologies
EXHIBIT 11: The Sizeable Impact of Employee Absenteeism on
Productivity & Revenue Means Companies Need to Step-Up Their
Safety Programs: Direct Costs of Worker Absence as a
Percentage of Payroll Expenditure
EXHIBIT 12: An Attempt to Measure the Productivity Loss
Suffered Due to Absent Employees Reveals Why Companies Need to
Prioritize Safety Programs & Strategies: Total Cost of
Productivity Loss as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure
EXHIBIT 13: High Cost of Unplanned Absence Means Health &
Safety of Workers Should Take Center Stage if Companies Plan
to Be Successful: Impact of Unplanned Absence (% Disruption
Caused)
With Industrial Safety Being a Core Part of Smart Factory &
Industry 4.0, Market to Benefit From Increasing Investments in
These Technologies
Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Demand for Fire
Alarms
Growing Focus on Safety in Oil & Gas Industry to Benefit Market
Growth
Chemical Companies Rely on Safety Equipment to Ensure Workplace
Safety
Presence of Gases & Vapors Bring Food & Beverage Industry Into
the Spotlight as a Major End-Use Sector
Strobe Beacons, A Popular & Widely Adopted Type of Signaling
Device
EXHIBIT 14: Global Strobe Beacons Market by Type (in %) for 2020E
Sound-Signaling Devices Rises in Popularity, Spurring Growth of
Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs)
Rollout of New Models and Ease of Installation Drive Adoption
of Push Buttons in Industrial Operations
Extensive Use in the Automotive Industry to Give a Boost to
Market Prospects
Integration of More Functionalities into Motorcycle Handlebar
Control Switches Opens Up New Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
