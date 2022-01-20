Global Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Market to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900171/?utm_source=GNW

The switch is a controlling tool used exhaustively in automatic electrical control circuits for manually transmitting a control signal to a control contactor, electromagnetic starters, and relays. While industrial safety regulations have given impetus to growth and progress of the market over the years, healthy trajectory in various end-use verticals, and wider availability of sophisticated signaling devices, have propelled market expansion in a major way. Entities such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) have long formulated and implemented rules and regulations for industrial safety, while mandating or recommending the use of safety technologies in hazardous as well as non-hazardous industrial sites. The regulatory thrust steered widespread deployments of AV signaling devices, which generate signals during hazard events in workplaces to help people to evacuate from the danger area. Utility companies are coming under pressure to adopt energy efficient and sustainable technologies. The favorable scenario for utilities in the post pandemic period will drive opportunities for worker safety technologies including push buttons and signaling devices. The post pandemic outlook is fairly encouraging for push buttons and signaling devices as recovery in plant/production activity will lead to a parallel focus shed on worker safety and health.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Push Buttons and Signaling Devices estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Signaling Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Push Buttons segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Push Buttons and Signaling Devices market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $496.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $284.3 Million by 2026



The Push Buttons and Signaling Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$496.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.03% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$284.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$303.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Massive oil & gas sector, rapid pace of industrial growth and increased lenience towards strategies and policies adopted by Western enterprises is creating healthy demand for AV signaling devices in these emerging economies. Higher allocation towards safety equipment in oilfields, refineries, chemical plants, and food processing units contributes immensely to wider uptake of AV signaling devices in the developing regions.





Select Competitors (Total 286 Featured)



ABB Group

American Distributors LLC

BACO Controls, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

EUCHNER (India) Pvt.Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Electric Group

Omron Corporation

Patlite Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens Industry Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900171/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,

Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Oil & Gas, Automotive, Power & Chemical Industries Were

Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

The Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

The Oil & Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 7: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$

Billion) for 2015-2020

The Power Sector

EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

The Chemical Industry

EXHIBIT 9: Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Push Buttons and Signaling Devices: Definition, Importance & Types

Here?s How the Audio/Visual (AV) Signaling Devices Market is

Faring

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Hazardous Area Compliance Drives Demand for Push

Buttons and Signaling Devices

Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 10: High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring

Renewed Emphasis on Hazardous Area Safety Equipment: Breakdown

of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by

Region

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Growing Costs Associated With Workplace Injuries & Absenteeism

Encourages Voluntary Investments in Worker Safety Technologies

EXHIBIT 11: The Sizeable Impact of Employee Absenteeism on

Productivity & Revenue Means Companies Need to Step-Up Their

Safety Programs: Direct Costs of Worker Absence as a

Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

EXHIBIT 12: An Attempt to Measure the Productivity Loss

Suffered Due to Absent Employees Reveals Why Companies Need to

Prioritize Safety Programs & Strategies: Total Cost of

Productivity Loss as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

EXHIBIT 13: High Cost of Unplanned Absence Means Health &

Safety of Workers Should Take Center Stage if Companies Plan

to Be Successful: Impact of Unplanned Absence (% Disruption

Caused)

With Industrial Safety Being a Core Part of Smart Factory &

Industry 4.0, Market to Benefit From Increasing Investments in

These Technologies

Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Demand for Fire

Alarms

Growing Focus on Safety in Oil & Gas Industry to Benefit Market

Growth

Chemical Companies Rely on Safety Equipment to Ensure Workplace

Safety

Presence of Gases & Vapors Bring Food & Beverage Industry Into

the Spotlight as a Major End-Use Sector

Strobe Beacons, A Popular & Widely Adopted Type of Signaling

Device

EXHIBIT 14: Global Strobe Beacons Market by Type (in %) for 2020E

Sound-Signaling Devices Rises in Popularity, Spurring Growth of

Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs)

Rollout of New Models and Ease of Installation Drive Adoption

of Push Buttons in Industrial Operations

Extensive Use in the Automotive Industry to Give a Boost to

Market Prospects

Integration of More Functionalities into Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switches Opens Up New Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Signaling Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Signaling Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Signaling Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Push Buttons by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons

and Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push

Buttons - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons

and Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing,

Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and Signaling

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Push

Buttons and Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and

Push Buttons - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons

and Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Push

Buttons and Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy &

Power, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons

and Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Push

Buttons and Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and

Push Buttons - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Push

Buttons and Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy &

Power, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy & Power,

Manufacturing, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Push

Buttons and Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and

Push Buttons - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Push Buttons and

Signaling Devices by Type - Signaling Devices and Push Buttons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Push Buttons

and Signaling Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Signaling Devices and Push Buttons for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Push

Buttons and Signaling Devices by End-Use - Automotive, Energy &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900171/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________