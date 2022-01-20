Global Virus Filtration Products Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virus Filtration Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896485/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by extensive demand from biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. These industries make extensive usage of virus filtration products for protecting their products from any kind of contamination. Other growth boosting factors include favorable regulations, better funding, as well as support to various R&D projects by both private enterprises and government. Increasing investment and focus on research has boosted development of innovative technologies that facilitate manufacturing of novel filtration products capable of filtering minute structures ranging from microorganisms like viruses and bacteria to particles. Growing usage of biotherapeutics has boosted R&D as well as formulation of novel drugs extracted from different natural sources for treatment of an array of chronic disorders. The rising incidence of various diseases and chronic conditions around the world, combined with stringent regulations regarding virus-free therapeutics is likely to propel the virus-filtration industry over the medium-term. Focus on development of high-tech products, supportive government regulations, and launch of novel products is expected to benefit market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virus Filtration Products estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period. Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.7% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filtration Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Virus Filtration Products market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $899.5 Million by 2026
The Virus Filtration Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.98% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$899.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 11.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$322.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The virus filtration market is dominated by North America owing to growth in industrialization, patient awareness, presence of modern infrastructure, as well as high per capita expenditure on healthcare. The European market benefits from favorable policies by the government with respect to healthcare infrastructure. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to increased demand for high-quality therapeutics in large countries such as China and India. In developing countries like China and India, robust economic growth is supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical units.
Filtration Systems Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
A considerable portion of the growth for virus filtration comes from the biopharmaceutical sector. Amidst the rise in single use filtration products and stringent quality standards, the biopharmaceutical sector is expected to expand the market for membrane technology in the near future. In the global Filtration Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$570.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$150.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KgaA
- MilliporeSigma
- Pall Corporation
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Virus Filtration Membranes
A Prelude to Virus Filtration
Virus Filtration in Biopharmaceuticals
Enhanced mAb Concentration
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Virus Filtration Market
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Virus Filtration Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Segment Analysis
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth
Market Challenges
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 2: Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 3: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Virus Filtration
EXHIBIT 4: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion):
2015-2025
Advanced Virus Filters in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Filtration Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
Filtration using Adsorption
Filtration Advancements
Mask Tracking and Tracing
Demographic Trends & Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to
Push the Market Ahead
EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group
by Geographic Region: 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
Expansion of Single-Use Technologies in Virus Filtration Products
Virus Filtration for Biopharmaceutical Production
The Advent of Continuous Process Methods Drives Market Growth
Parvovirus Filtration Registers Steady Growth
Virus Retentive Filters Witness Rapid Growth
New Air Filters to Fight Against COVID-19
Manufacturers Show Virus Filtration Safety Techniques
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Kits & Reagents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Kits & Reagents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Kits & Reagents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Filtration Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Filtration Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Biologicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Biologicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Biologicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products by
Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kits &
Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products by
Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration Products
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical
Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical
Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical
Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical
Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical
Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical
Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virus
Filtration Products by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration
Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virus
Filtration Products by Application - Biologicals, Medical
Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virus
Filtration Products by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Medical Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Product - Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by Application - Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biologicals, Medical Devices and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical
Device Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Virus Filtration Products
by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virus Filtration
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
