Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market to Reach US$207.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895985/?utm_source=GNW

Education embedded with information technology holds bright prospects to address varying requirements of students and present new opportunities for learners irrespective of geographical boundaries. The growth in the Ed Tech and smart classroom market is being driven by several factors, including rising demand for eLearning solutions, increasing use of connected devices in education institutions, rising implementation of government schemes across several emerging countries for promoting education, lower developmental costs and expanded ease of use, growing demand for digital education, rising need to keep education system running amid the pandemic, and rising adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart learning. Ongoing efforts by leading EdTech players to provide students with online textbooks are reducing classroom costs and addressing shortage of resources. Education curriculum is expected to be significantly influenced by the power of data and related insights, which are bound to influence EdTech. Data and associated analytics are expected to provide educators with insights into student behavior and interaction with the content. In the coming years, technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are anticipated to witness greater implementation in classrooms as learning tools. There are currently various AR experiences and apps available in the market to help students learn K-12 lessons across a wide range of topics, from history to science and mathematics. Following a consistent growth in the recent years, the EdTech market boomed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling venture capital funding to post an impressive spike.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms estimated at US$84 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$207.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.7% CAGR to reach US$92.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Content segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market. EdTech encompasses the use of hardware and software for educating students on the virtual level, with online means setting a perfect stage to improve the learning environment. Hardware improvements and ubiquity of smartphones are key factors that are expected to drive the adoption of VR in e-Learning on a wider scale.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2026



The Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$43.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for Ed Tech and smart classrooms, attributed to the strong presence of smart device manufacturers, Ed Tech companies, and cloud service providers, coupled with increased penetration of advanced technologies within the region`s schools and educational institutions. The Asia-Pacific region is benefitting from rising focus of educational institutions on digital solutions for pushing operating efficiency. Countries such as China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia are reporting high penetration of student information systems in K-12 Education for aiding school management and providing relevant information to students.



Software Segment to Reach $39.8 Billion by 2026



EdTech software allows teachers to run pre-recorded or live classes, enabling students to access these resources digitally from anywhere. EdTech apps are playing an important role in enabling educators to monitor student engagement and attention through remote learning. Many higher education institutions have also been live-streaming their classes to several classrooms as well as adopting learning management system (LMS) software solutions for the creation, distribution, and management of educational content. Various players serving the education technology market are offering better systems, software and hardware to improve synchronous or asynchronous learning abilities in classroom or home settings. In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 326 Featured)



Apple, Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Discovery Communications, Inc.

DynaVox Mayer-Johnson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Jenzabar, Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Promethean, Inc.

Saba Software, Inc.

SMART Technologies ULC

Toshiba Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895985/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Changing Face of Education Amid COVID-19

EXHIBIT 2: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select

Countries: June 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Students and Teachers Impacted by COVID-19

Globally: 2020

EXHIBIT 4: School Closure Status by Region: September 2021

EXHIBIT 5: Number of Students Who Missed At Least Three

Quarters of Classroom Instruction Time: March 2020-September

2021

EXHIBIT 6: Number of Students in Countries with Closed Schools

Globally: 2021

COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore

How COVID-19 Sabbatical is Charting Path for Strong Foundation

of Digital Learning in Education Space

Pandemic Expedites Growth in EdTech Sector

Virtual & Flexible Learning: Bright EdTech Points for Future of

Education in Post-Pandemic World

EdTech: An Introduction

Imminent Trends to Watch-For in EdTech Space

Smart Classrooms: Accelerating Education Sector into Smarter

Future

Challenges and Issues

Regional Market Analysis

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EdTech Emerges as New Potential Vertical for Investors

EXHIBIT 7: Edtech IPOs in the US: 2021

EXHIBIT 8: Edtech IPOs in the Asia: 2021

Education Set to Experience Impressive Makeover with Influx of

Smart Technologies

Technology Categories Seeing the Most Investment

Gamification of Learning, A Lucrative Way to Improve Learning

Outcomes

EdTech Emerges as New Potential Vertical for Investors

Web Conferencing Accelerates Move towards Location Agnostic

Interactive and Synchronous Learning in Education Sector

e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared

to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short

But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by

Video Length

IoT to Augment Education Technology

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion

Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-

Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by

Region for 2019 and 2024

Immersive Learning: The Next Big Thing in the Ed Tech Market

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-

effective Online Learning & Training

Artificial Intelligence: Posed to Play a Key Role in EdTech

Ecosystem

EXHIBIT 11: Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI

in e-Learning: Global Market for Market in US$ Billion for

2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

AI Widens Role in e-Learning

How AI is Influencing Higher Education

Learning Management Tools to Gain Traction

Cloud: Growing Domain for Remote Learning Development & Delivery

Big Data Set to Widen its Footprint in the EdTech Domain

Student Information Systems (SIS):Foster Conducive Information

-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration & Students

Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise

Systems

Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality

K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit from SIS

Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS

Growing Role of Educational ERP in Improving Operational

Efficiency

Pandemic Drives Adoption of Educational ERP

Emerging Technological Trends Favor Education ERP Software Market

Drive towards Going Paperless Widens Uptake among Educational

Institutions

Unified SIS-ERP Systems Seek Increasing Role

Analytics Feature Augments Education ERP

Market to Benefit from Growing Number of Educational Institutions

EXHIBIT 12: Total Number of Universities by Select Countries

for the Year 2020

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 13: Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Adaptive Learning Holds Significant Potential

Digital Education Content Widens Reach to Larger Learner Pool

EXHIBIT 14: Digital Content Usage in Education

Creation of a Personalized Learning Drives Uptake of Digital

Content

EXHIBIT 15: Ranking of Factors for Vendor Selection for Digital

Education Content (on a Scale of 1-10) Selection Factor Rank

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future

Demand

EXHIBIT 16: Global (0-14 Years) Population by Country (2019)

EXHIBIT 17: Global Youth Population (in Millions) Between the

Age of 15 to 24 Years by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Content by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Content by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Content by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for K-12 by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for K-12 by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for K-12 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Higher Education

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Higher Education by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Higher Education by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Kindergarten by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Kindergarten by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Kindergarten by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education

and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and Kindergarten for

the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education

and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and

Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education

and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and

Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education

and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and

Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education

and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and

Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education

and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and

Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education

and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and

Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education

and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and

Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed Tech)

and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content and

Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content and Software for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher

Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Education Technology (Ed Tech)

and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher Education and

Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for Education Technology (Ed

Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for K-12, Higher Education and Kindergarten for

the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by

Component - Hardware, Content and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content

and Software for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use -

K-12, Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher

Education and Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component - Hardware, Content

and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content

and Software for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Education Technology

(Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12, Higher

Education and Kindergarten Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12, Higher

Education and Kindergarten for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Hardware, Content and Software Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Content

and Software for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Education

Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms by End-Use - K-12,

Higher Education and Kindergarten Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895985/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________