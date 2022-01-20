Global DNA Sequencing Market to Reach US$10.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DNA Sequencing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818931/?utm_source=GNW

The advanced technology assists healthcare professionals in easily comparing mutated and healthy DNA. This allows them to easily diagnose and provide effective treatment for various life threatening ailments such as cancer. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by promising opportunities in the fields of biomarkers, cancer, diagnostics, personalized medicine, forensics and reproductive health among others. The increase in genome mapping programs worldwide, rise in partnerships and collaborations, and growing technological developments in DNA sequencing are the other factors promoting growth in the market. Evolving technology, growing incidence of cancer, the emergence of new market players, increasing requirements of breeders for the reproduction of plants and animals, increase in programs for genome mapping, increased conferences and seminars on DNA sequencing market, development in applications for liquid biopsy, the continued drop in costs of sequencing, and growing personalized therapies are also expected to fuel growth. Driven by promising outlook, DNA sequencing is widely being used for conducting biological research, medical diagnosis, as well as performing biotechnology experiments.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DNA Sequencing estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.4% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global DNA Sequencing market. Consumables such as kits and reagents and tools simplify and streamline the workflows. Due to their sheer use and requirement during the library building, sample preparation, and pre-requisite steps for DNA sequencing, the consumables product segment holds dominant position in the market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



The DNA Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region leads the market due to technological advances and the growing prevalence of genetic diseases among patients. Increased funding by government organizations in DNA sequencing research and development is also fueling the growth of the market in the region. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a nascent DNA sequencing market, leading with massive contributions from some countries in Asia including India, China, South Korea, and Japan. The increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of tumors in this region have had a positive effect on the growth of the market for DNA sequencing in this region.



Services Segment to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026



The factors driving demand for the market of DNA sequencing services are increased funding for life science research and public grants, technological developments in the diagnosis and treatment method of infectious diseases, innovation in molecular techniques, and customized product offerings. In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$140.8 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Myriad Genetics

PierianDx

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

Eurofins Scientific







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction

A Brief History on Evolution of DNA Sequencing Technology

Different Types of Sequencing Approaches

Shotgun Sequencing

High-Throughput Approach

Long-Read Sequencing Approaches

Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore DNA Sequencing

Short-Read Sequencing Approaches

Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)

Polony Sequencing

454 Pyrosequencing

Illumina (Solexa) Sequencing

Combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS)

SOLiD sequencing

Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing

DNA Nanoball Sequencing

Heliscope Single Molecule Sequencing

Microfluidic Systems

A Prelude to DNA Sequencing

Major Applications

DNA Sequencing Application

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on DNA Sequencing Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

DNA Sequencing Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Regional Market Perspective

North America Leads the Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

Increasing R&D Activities in NGS

Illumina, the Dominant Force in the Global NGS Market

The Market for DNA Sequencing in Europe amid the Pandemic

Growing Adoption of Sequencing Services in Clinical Workflows

Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in Drug Discovery Drives Market Growth

Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

DNA Sequencing and Cancer Care

Technological Advancements in NGFS Aids Market Expansion

The First Mobile Genome Sequence Analyzer in the World



