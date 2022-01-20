NGM Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.



B. Riley Virtual Annual Oncology Investor Conference

Thursday, January 27, 2022, 2:30pm ET

SVB Leerink’s Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Friday, February 18th, 2022, 1:40pm ET

Live webcasts of presentations will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of each presentation will be archived on NGM Bio’s site for at least 30 days following the event.

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, with a disease-agnostic mindset, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Today, the company has seven disclosed programs, including four in Phase 2 or 2b studies, across three therapeutic areas: cancer, retinal diseases and liver and metabolic diseases. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

