Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Washington

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Washington state have seen a growing number of deployments of the Enphase® Energy Systems, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, following winter storms and record-breaking heat waves that left tens of thousands of residents without power.



Residential storage capacity is growing in Washington state, with deployments expected to nearly triple by 2024, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“After last summer’s record-breaking heat wave left many Washington residents without electricity, more homeowners are choosing to add battery backup to their solar systems than ever before,” said Rex Schade, CEO at Smart Energy Today, Inc. “We proudly offer our customers the Enphase IQ Battery, one of the most advanced batteries on the market. By producing and storing their own clean energy, our customers can take control of their carbon footprint while having reliable backup power when they need it most.”

“Now is the perfect time for homeowners to consider battery backup power to help protect their homes against an aging grid system that is further strained by extreme weather events,” said Jeremy Smithson, owner at Puget Sound Solar, an Enphase Silver installer. “Enphase Energy Systems, powered by state-of-the-art microinverter technology, allows our customers to rest easy knowing they are getting one of the highest performing, safest, and most reliable solar and storage products on the market.”

​​Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase® App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

“Energy resilience is all about having the ability to control your own power supply, even in situations that are out of your control,” said Aimee Carpenter, CEO at Solterra Solar, an Enphase Silver installer. “Connecting an Enphase battery storage system to a microinverter-enabled solar array adds an important and reliable safeguard against grid outages.”

“Enphase installers in the Pacific Northwest consistently exceed customer expectations by delivering a hassle-free, turnkey Enphase Energy System installation that unlocks clean energy, savings, and resilience for climate-forward customers,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to work with these leading local professionals to deliver an outstanding customer experience paired with our commitment to providing the highest quality products.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

