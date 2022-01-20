Origin Therapeutics Portfolio Company Posts Strong 2021 Following Successful Miami Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG Proposed) (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”), an actively managed, psychedelic-focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Microdose Psychedelic Insights (“Microdose”) has completed a strong 2021, topping it off with an industry-leading conference in Miami.



Microdose is a psychedelic-based media company that delivers content, financial analysis, events, and educational material to drive the psychedelics industry forward.

“Microdose has established itself as a leading media and content powerhouse in the emerging psychedelics industry,” said Origin Therapeutics CEO Alexander Somjen. “The Miami conference was a monumental success – despite the ongoing pandemic – and this has not only put Microdose on the map, but placed it firmly as a leader in the sector in the collective mind of the industry.”

More than 1,600 people attended the conference, which featured multiple days of live programming involving 139 speakers and 55 sponsors. The event’s presence on social media was palpable in Miami and beyond: by the final day, it had generated 25.7 million impressions online and reached roughly 5.7 million people around the world, racking up a total of 2,600 mentions across all social media platforms.

The conference featured appearances from a number of leading psychedelic medical experts, investors, indigenous leaders, and medicine people, as well as several celebrity advocates including Mike Tyson and Lamar Odom.

Microdose is hosting its next event, Psychedelic Capital, on Thursday January 27, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. EST. The speakers will provide updates on the top companies, IPOS, and newest opportunities in the psychedelic industry.

www.microdose.buzz/shop/events/psychedelic-capital/psychedelic-capital-jan-2022

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies supported by science. Learn more at www.originpsychedelics.com

