AlphaPoint Kicks off 2022 with New Hires

-- AlphaPoint (https://alphapoint.com/), a white label crypto marketplace software company enabling global access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets, is expanding their team. By onboarding key hires into critical roles, targeting personnel with diverse backgrounds in fintech and capital markets, AlphaPoint looks to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the cryptocurrency industry. In a year where personnel doubled, notable senior hires added to the team include Matthew Moss as Director of Product, Sabine Wisnioski as Director of People, and Tristan Thomas as Product Manager - Government Applications.





As AlphaPoint’s new Director of Product, former Liquidnet and DTCC product director Matthew Moss will drive development across the product suite, ensuring customers are able to meet unique market needs. Prior to AlphaPoint, Matt held a wide variety of roles across more than 20 years of experience in traditional financial services: Technical Writer, C++ Engineer, Algo Trading Development Lead, Business Analyst, Technology/Product Division Head, and Product Manager. He joined Liquidnet, the electronic trading venue catering to institutional investors, in its early startup days back in 2002, attending Columbia University to learn C++ and Java programming. He left Liquidnet after 17 years and joined DTCC’s ITP business unit (formerly Omgeo) as Product Management Director in Digital Strategy & Platform Management. "I couldn't be more excited to join AlphaPoint and contribute to their mission of providing innovative products and leadership in the fast-growing digital asset ecosystem," said Matthew Moss.





Sabine Wisnioski, AlphaPoint’s new Director of People, delivers a uniquely global perspective to the company. Having grown up in Singapore and studied Chinese and Japanese Language and Literature in Seattle at the University of Washington, Sabine started her career at Google in recruiting. She then moved onto Barclays Investment Bank supporting the FX Settlements office, Japan desk, and soon after completed a Masters of Science in Knowledge Management at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Her first professional exposure to crypto was in 2018, as she helped her firm launch a new cryptocurrency entity – Binfinity – based in Barcelona, Spain. Currently operating out of Tokyo, Sabine specializes in global talent acquisition and as a stand-alone HR Business Partner for tech startups covering APAC and other regions. “It is such an exciting time to join AlphaPoint right now! As we scale our product offering and global services across regions and additional countries, we need to follow through with developing existing talent, diversifying and streamlining our internal processes while understanding what hiring exceptional talent actually means to us at AlphaPoint in order for our teams to help carry AlphaPoint forward with the highest form of engagement possible,” said Sabine Wisnioski, Director of People.





Tristan Thomas, AlphaPoint’s Product Manager - Government Applications, has a wealth of experience leading product innovation and strategic solutions for corporations, governments, and startups implementing blockchain and advanced tech solutions. Working throughout US, Europe, Asia and Africa, he has led strategic executive blockchain consulting for Salesforce, GE, SwissRe and Hyperloop, as well as with startup innovators in industries including Asset Management, Supply Chain, IOT, Biotech, Transportation, Gaming, Sports, Real Estate, and Trading. With a background in organizational psychology and IT systems management, Tristan specializes in assessing, developing and implementing new business models that leverage transformative technology.





With a wide array of international placements from different nationalities in 2021, Danielle Humphreys, Operations Associate based in Spain, anticipates further global expansion in 2022, “AlphaPoint has undergone exponential growth in Q4 2021 with many new employees coming in to support the US and APAC teams, along with our newly dedicated Chivo team in El Salvador,” said Danielle. “In Q1 2022, we are actively recruiting across various functions and expertise including the Development Team and People Team, with the goal of doubling company size again by the end of Q4 2022. AlphaPoint currently has 22 remote positions open to candidates across the globe. In the People Team specifically, it is important to transcend geographical hiring boundaries as it enables us to obtain world-class talent who contribute a diverse mix of different cultures and experiences to our company. Come join us!”







About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a white label software company powering crypto exchanges worldwide. Through our secure, scalable, and customizable digital asset trading platform, AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries to launch and operate crypto markets, as well as digitize assets. AlphaPoint and its award winning blockchain technology have helped startups and institutions discover and execute their blockchain strategies since 2013. Learn more at AlphaPoint.com