Freda Announces Launch of Revolutionary 5-in-1 Desktop Air Conditioner for All Seasons

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart appliance experts Freda recently announced the launch of the Freda 5-in-1 Desktop Air Conditioner for All Seasons. This innovative new device is the ultimate portable air conditioner for effective cooling, heating, humidifying, sanitizing and anion air purification for any room. Freda creates a healthier and more comfortable environment at the touch of a button. Freda is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fredadesign/freda-a-4-in-1-desktop-ac-for-all-seasons.

Freda is a multi-functional 5-in-1 desktop Air Conditioner that can be used for cooling, heating, humidifying, purifying, and even sanitizing. This unique device combines the most essential functions of indoor climate control. The cooling mode can quickly lower the temperature of a room with three adjustable speed levels and cool the air by 9° Fahrenheit. With its powerful heating mode, Freda starts heating in just three seconds to quickly and comfortably heat up any area. Freda is also a humidifier that adds moisture to dry air to maintain optimal, healthy humidity levels. This new total room air conditioner is simple to use with an intuitive, powerful app that makes climate control as easy as touching a button.

"Freda is dedicated to simplifying lives with the development of multi-functional smart climate controls that integrate multiple home appliances into one. We developed Freda because there was a lack of portable devices with heating, cooling, and sterilization functions built in and the fact that most products with cooling and heating functions had no ability to clean and sterilize the air. Freda eliminates the need for redundant devices for a simpler, streamlined approach to home climate control and air purification. For added comfort and a way to create a relaxed, stress-free environment, we added RGB atmospheric lighting functions and aromatherapy capabilities. With Freda, any room can be made more comfortable, healthy and relaxing," said Tommy Ho, Freda Team.

What sets Freda apart from other room air conditioners is the inclusion of powerful features to clean, purify and sterilize the air. In Air Purifier mode, the negative anion purification device inside of Freda can purify the whole room and reduce the PM2.5 content of the air to improve environmental quality. The system also includes a UV-C lamp that can effectively kill 99% of household pollutants and bacteria such as e-coli, staphylococcus, pseudomonas, and more. The result is a device that can create the perfect temperature in any room along with clean, healthy air. Freda further improves quality of life with relaxing RGB lighting effects and aromatherapy.

Freda 5-in-1 Desktop Air Conditioner is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fredadesign/freda-a-4-in-1-desktop-ac-for-all-seasons.

Media Contact: hello@freda-design.com

