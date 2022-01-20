Boost Your 2022 Wellness Routine With Manitoba Harvest

MINNEAPOLIS and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest, a leading hemp food manufacturer and pioneer in the natural foods industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc., wants you to discover the benefits of Hemp Hearts to support your 2022 holistic wellness routine. There is no doubt that the past two years have been stressful, leaving many people burned out and exhausted. Manitoba Harvest invites you to boost your 2022 wellness plan with Hemp Hearts!



How Hemp Hearts Boost Your Wellness Routine

Each serving of Hemp Hearts delivers 10g of plant protein, 12g of Omegas 3 & 6, all nine essential amino acids1, and is rich in nutrients like magnesium and zinc, both of which are factors in energy metabolism. These small but mighty seeds are packed with essential benefits that serve as extra fuel for our bodies while we tackle the year ahead.

Rich in nutrients and highly versatile, hemp is one of the best superfoods out there. Adding Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts to your routine is one simple new year’s resolution you can add to your list. They’re compatible with vegan, keto, paleo, and gluten-free diets, so you can get creative with your meals and feel inspired to elevate your current routine.

If you love refreshing smoothies, blend the hemp hearts in for an extra nutritional boost. Top off your yogurt, oatmeal, or toss them in a salad. If you’ve just finished a workout, or you’re simply on the go, try an avocado toast sprinkled with hemp hearts for a quick breakfast, or even create your own hemp salad dressing. They’re perfect to experiment with because of the unique texture and subtle flavor while powerfully serving as the simplest health hack you never knew you needed.

Check out these incredible recipes as you discover more about hemp!

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded, hemp-based foods and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification.

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality, sustainability, and consumer wellness. They are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ I TSX: TLRY), dedicated to hemp education and consumer wellness.

With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, their products are sold globally in approximately 17,000 retail stores across the United States and Canada. From Manitoba Harvest themselves: “Whether you are buying our organic hemp hearts or our natural hemp hearts, you know you’re getting the best possible hemp product – grown by farmers who really care about their crops and monitored by Manitoba Harvest agronomists who are experts in the space.”

For U.S., visit www.manitobaharvest.com to learn more about the brand story and purchase products.

For Canada, visit www.manitobaharvest.ca to learn more about the brand story and purchase products.

_______________

1 Hemp essential amino acid profile per 30g serving contains Histidine (0.20g), Isoleucine (0.41g), Leucine (0.67g), Lysine (0.37g), Methionine (0.27g), Phenylalanine (0.50g), Threonine (0.40g), Tryptophan (0.09g), and Valine (0.48g).