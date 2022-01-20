Motus GI to Host Innovation Day Highlighting the Pure-Vu EVS System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced that it will host an Innovation Day focusing on the Pure-Vu EVS System, commercial expansion, future product innovation, and clinical initiatives to support reimbursement and market growth. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. ET – 2:00 p.m. ET. To register for the event, please click here.



The event will include a detailed overview of the Pure-Vu EVS System, the third generation of the Pure-Vu platform. The Pure-Vu EVS System is designed to offer significant ease of use advancements over the currently marketed device, including enhanced physician navigation and control, on-demand bedside loading, expanded cleansing capacity, and a smaller workstation footprint. The launch of the Pure-Vu EVS System is expected to accelerate speed of deployment and adoption in the U.S. market. The system is currently being reviewed by the FDA under 510(k) clearance process.

In addition to presentations by Motus GI's leadership, the event will feature insights from Key Opinion Leader (KOL), Seth A. Gross, MD, Clinical Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at NYU Langone Health and Professor, Department of Medicine at NYU Langone Health, who will discuss his experiences with the Pure-Vu Platform and its applicability in daily practice.

As a gastroenterologist, Dr. Gross specializes in advanced endoscopic procedures. His clinical practice is focused on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of gastrointestinal pre-cancerous conditions and cancers, such as esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Dr. Gross’ research interests lie in the area of gastrointestinal malignancies as well as quality and innovation in endoscopy. Dr. Gross oversees the clinical programming and quality initiatives for the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at NYU Langone Health. He is a member of U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer. He is Chair of International Affairs Committee for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), reimbursement advisor to the American Medical Association for the ASGE, and an associate editor for the journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

A question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks related to the Company’s cost reduction plan, the cost savings and the cash expenses related to the implementation of the plan, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential grow opportunities, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.