Stock Day Media to Interview Principal Chairman and CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, will be interviewed by Stock Day Media’s Founder and CEO Everett Jolly. The interview is planned for Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10am EST and will be available for listening on Monday, January 24, 2022, via Stock Day Media’s website (www.stockdaymedia.com).

“As outlined in my recent Letter to Shareholders, Principal is already having a busy 2022,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Principal’s Chairman and CEO. “I’m looking forward to a detailed discussion of Principal’s various activities during tomorrow’s interview, and I invite you to listen when it becomes available.”

About Stock Day Media

Stock Day Media’s mission is to provide transparency to publicly traded companies and inform the investors directly. Stock Day gears its services to those Micro-Cap and Nano companies that trade on OTC, NYSE, NASDAQ, and TSX Markets.

Founder and CEO Everett Jolly has over 25 years of experience in the financial sector. With this background comes a wealth of knowledge and desire to teach investors about the Micro-Cap market. Everett is recognized for showing his dedication and leadership, having been inducted into “Worldwide Who’s Who” for excellence in marketing.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.stockdaymedia.com.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWW’s control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar Contact

K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

kt@pswwenergy.com

214.885.0032