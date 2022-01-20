Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$11.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Processing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817666/?utm_source=GNW
Some of the popular dairy processing equipment used in the dairy industry includes milk pouch machines, milk pasteurizers, storage milk tanks, milk pumps, refrigeration systems and industrialized homogenizers. The machinery is intended to perform various processes like chilling milk, packaging and cream separation as well as production of processed beverages, powders, concentrates and cultured products. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing consumption of dairy products and rising uptake of advanced solutions in the dairy processing industry to push productivity. The dairy processing equipment market is gaining from continuous expansion of the dairy industry, increasing consumption of ultra-filtered organic toned milk and rising focus of people on health and wellness. In addition, increasing consumption of low-sugar, low-fat and cholesterol-free milk and associated products coupled with influx of innovative organic milk products is slated to favor the market growth. Moreover, continuously increasing population and rising income levels are anticipated to further boost milk consumption and favor the market expansion. Increasing automation and ongoing advances related to milk processing equipment are creating strong demand and pushing revenue growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dairy Processing Equipment estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Pasteurizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Homogenizers, Mixers, & Blenders segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Dairy Processing Equipment market. Participants in the dairy industry are increasingly adopting advanced and energy-efficient pasteurizers to ensure quality products while pushing energy savings. The pasteurizers segment is anticipated to also gain from increasing consumer concerns regarding safety and hygiene of dairy products in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Growing role of homogenizers, mixers, and blenders in dairy processing is poised to augment the opportunities for dairy processing equipment in a major way. Advancements and improvements to these technologies has over the years enabled considerable improvements in dairy processing operations and dairy products manufacturing.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
The Dairy Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.98% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$614.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest and fastest-growing market for dairy processing equipment as a result of increasing production and consumption of milk across countries like India and China. The regional market is buoyed by rapid urbanization and rising disposable income that have led to massive demand for dairy products. The regional market is also bolstered by continuing shift of manufacturers from Europe and North America towards the region and the resulting surge in uptake of equipment among dairy product manufacturers. Europe is another major market for dairy processing equipment, with the region not just a leading consumer but also a major exporter of dairy products to international markets.
Separators Segment to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
A separator refers to a centrifugal machine that is used of separation of milk into cream and skimmed milk. Given the importance on safe and hygienic processing, there is growing emphasis on using separators and microfiltration systems that are capable of physical removal of heat resistant spores and bacteria from milk and whey, without any impact on nutritional content and taste. In the global Separators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$371.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Alfa Laval Corporate AB
- Coperion GmbH
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.
- Gemak Ltd.
- I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.
- IDMC Limited
- INOXPA USA, INC.
- JBT Corporation
- Krones AG
- Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V.
- Sealtech Engineers Private Limited
- SPX Corporation
- SSP Private Limited
- Tetra Laval Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Changing Dietary Patterns and Emphasis on High-Nutrition
Products Amidst Pandemic Drive Dairy Consumption
Consumers Turn to Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt & Drinks
Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for
Resilience
EXHIBIT 2: Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19
Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners
at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
Unsettling Dairy Demand Patterns to Impact Dairy Processing
Equipment Market amid COVID-19
Dairy Products: A Segment in the Food Industry
Dairy Processing Equipment: Integral Part of Dairy Processing
Industry
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Pasteurizers: Leading Equipment Type in the Global Market
Processed Milk Emerges as the Largest Application Market
Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Leading Regional Market in Dairy
Processing Equipment Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Rise in Demand for Various Types of Dairy Products to
Fuel Demand for Dairy Processing Equipment
EXHIBIT 3: Global Production of Milk, Butter and Cheese (in kt
pw) by Developed and Developing Countries for Average 2018-20,
2021 and 2030
EXHIBIT 4: Global Production of Milk and Milk Products
(in Thousand Tonnes of Milk Equivalent) by Region for 2016-18
Average, 2019 and 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Global Butter Exports (’000 Tonnes) by Region/
Country for 2019 and 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cheese Exports (’000 Tonnes) by Region/
Country for 2019 and 2020
Dairy Processing Industry Trends Impact Market Prospects
Key Factors Influencing Future Development of Dairy Processing
Industry
Consumer Trends, Digital Capabilities to Impact Dairy Industry
Dynamics
Rising Importance of Automation & Robotics for Dairy Processing
Equipment Industry
Innovations and Technology Advancements in Dairy Processing
Equipment to Boost Market Prospects
Rising Demand for Dairy Ingredients Boosts Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 7: Major Applications of Whey Protein Concentrates in
Food Industry
Whey Protein Ingredients: An Important Ingredient in Functional
Foods and Sports Nutrition Products
Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations
Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Processing Equipment
Market
EXHIBIT 8: Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by
Select Countries
COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift
Gears for Survival
EXHIBIT 9: Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid
the Pandemic
Rising Consumption of Cheese Powder Fuels Demand for Processing
Equipment
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cheese Powder Market Size (in US$ Million)
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Longer Shelf Life Attribute Drives Market for Milk Powders,
Presenting Opportunities for Processing Equipment
EXHIBIT 11: Whole Milk Powder Exports (’000 Tonnes) by Region/
Country for 2019 and 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Skim Milk Powder Exports (’000 Tonnes) by Region/
Country for 2019 and 2020
Growing Cost of Energy and Power for Processing Equipment
Shifts Focus onto Energy Efficient Equipment
Pasteurization Equipment: Concerns over Safety of Dairy
Products Fuel Demand
Growing Role of Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders in Dairy
Processing Industry
Widening Applications of Membrane Separation Technology Augurs
Well for Membrane Filtration Equipment Market
HPP Equipment Gains Popularity in Producing Dairy Products
After Sales Services: A Critical Demand of Dairy Processors to
Ensure Operational Efficiencies
Dairy Products for Lactose Intolerance Present Opportunities
for Equipment Makers
EXHIBIT 13: Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market by
Product (in %) for 2020
EXHIBIT 14: Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products
Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales
of Lactose-free Cheese
Evolving Food Service Industry and Rising Demand for Dairy
Products to Influence Demand Trends in Dairy Processing
Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market
Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Innovative Packaging and Target-Based Promotions to Drive Dairy
Products, Presenting Opportunities for Equipment Market
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 16: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 18: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 19: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Challenges Facing Dairy Processing Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
