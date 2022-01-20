Kutcho Copper Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Forsyth to the Company’s board of directors.



Mark has over 30 years’ experience in commodity trading and is a seasoned and successful leader with a proven history of building and managing large-scale businesses, including extended tenures with Trafigura and MRI before establishing his own trading and consulting company, Cliveden Trading. Mark has built a strong reputation for meeting personal and organizational growth objectives by providing strategic direction and positive management, with an extensive global network covering miners, smelters, trading companies, funds and banks. He has a background that stretches across all aspects of the nonferrous trading spectrum, including operations, shipping, hedging, marketing as well as debt and equity raising for Junior Miners.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: “We welcome Mark’s experience and expertise to the board of directors as we move forward through the next phase of the Company’s growth. We believe Mark will be a great addition to the team helping identify and navigate through strategic opportunities in the coming year and beyond.”

In addition, the Company announces the grant of an aggregate of 2,200,000 stock options to directors, senior officers and consultants of the company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.90 cents per share for a period of five years. Certain stock options may be subject to vesting requirements, as determined by the board of directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the company's current stock option plan.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.