Rubbermaid Commercial Products Closes Out 2021 With $9 Million in Product Donations to Communities in Need Across the Nation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Rubbermaid Commercial Products LLC, part of Newell Brands' Commercial Business, announced that in 2021, it partnered with Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), an education-focused nonprofit, and Good360, a disaster relief-focused nonprofit organization, to donate and distribute nearly one million hand sanitizer bottles and 50,000 other commercial-grade products like foodservice pans and refuse containers. Through these partnerships, products reached 41 different locations and areas of need, spanning from local public schools to FEMA disaster relief efforts across North America.

As part of the RCP team's Back to Clean campaign, an initiative to promote a clean re-start of in-person educational programs, RCP teamed up with Kids In Need Foundation to identify under-resourced teachers and schools across the country in need of critical school supplies, including hand sanitizer. More than 270,000 hand sanitizer bottles were delivered to 11 locations, helping to serve more than 5 million students and nearly 200,000 teachers across the United States. "While the pandemic fundamentally changed the face of in-person learning, we remain committed to supporting schools and students as they continue their reopening efforts. Our partnership with Kids In Need Foundation is just one way we are offering unique and actionable hand hygiene solutions," said Mike McDermott, CEO of Newell Brands' Commercial Business Unit.

In consideration of the recent increase in natural disasters, RCP chose to partner with Good360 to identify organizations across the country in need of disaster relief support. More than 700,000 hand sanitizer bottles and 50,000 other commercial products were delivered to 30 locations. Good360's Director of Development and Partnerships, Kristine Gibson, stated, "Our mission is to fill need gaps, and our partnership with Rubbermaid Commercial Products has allowed us to do that."

Rubbermaid Commercial Products is thankful for the opportunity to partner with these two organizations and enable them to support those across our nation that need it most.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products LLC, headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com, and join us on Facebook (@rubbermaidcommercial), Instagram (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), LinkedIn (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), & Twitter (@RubbermaidComm) to learn more.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial ProductsTM, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet-friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers' lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

About Good360

Good360, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform lives by providing hope, dignity, and a sense of renewed possibility to individuals, families, and communities impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances who would struggle to find that hope. With over 400 consistent retail and manufacturing product donors, Good360 ensures that the right goods are delivered to the right people at the right time - throughout all stages of disaster recovery. In 2020, Good360 distributed more than $870 million in essential personal and household products impacting 7.5 million lives. For more information, visit good360.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @Good360

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a nonprofit organization that believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education, provides the support and tools needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. By providing essential school supplies, distance learning resources, and other classroom items in high demand, KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom. In 2020, through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations nationwide, KINF served an estimated 5 million students, 205,000 teachers, and provided over $70 million in product at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

