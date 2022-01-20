Nautic Partners Announces the Formation of Advanced Threat Response Holdings, Inc. and the Acquisition of Security On-Demand

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautic Partners, LLC ("Nautic") is pleased to announce the formation of Advanced Threat Response Holdings Inc., ("ATR"). ATR's mission is to become a national leader in cyber security solutions that are specifically tailored to customers in highly regulated industries.

Simultaneous with its formation, ATR has acquired Security On-Demand, Inc. ("SOD"), a leader in cyber threat detection and data analytics services. Under this new partnership, Security On-Demand will continue to provide world-class cyber threat detection and managed security services, while expanding their established leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

Security On-Demand is a leading innovator and industry pioneer with its ThreatWatch® Threat Detection and Analytics services that have the ability to find hidden threats within massive amounts of data. Security On-Demand's patented AQ Technology relies on a Big Data Analytics engine capable of outperforming traditional log management and analysis tools. SOD also leverages several advanced Machine Learning and Behavioral Analytics applications, which are enhanced by the AQ Technology, allowing SOD to pinpoint threats early.

Peter Bybee, CEO, President and Founder of Security On-Demand, will continue to lead the company. He said, "I am confident that Nautic will be a great cultural and strategic partner for our company. They have a history of investing in managed services companies like ours, and we are aligned on core values. Our team is excited for this relationship that will help us deliver the expertise and support that our clients rely on to protect their companies, while further enhancing the value that we bring."

Chris Esemplare, a cybersecurity industry veteran, has been named CEO of ATR and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Security On-Demand. Mr. Esemplare has over 18 years of experience with IBM Security Services where he served as General Manager in his most recent role with the company. He said, "I am excited to work with this talented team of professionals. Companies continue to struggle with escalating global cyber threats. SOD has built a disruptive capability that provides world class threat detection that is cost-effective enough for small businesses to afford. The ATR partnership will allow Security On-Demand to scale these offerings for companies, large and small."

Mark Perlberg, a Managing Director of Nautic said, "Nautic, ATR and Security On-Demand look forward to working together to augment the company's market presence, so that commercial businesses and government entities will have greater access to top-tier security tools and early detection services. Security On-Demand's managed services can significantly lower clients' risk of a data breach, business operational disruption, and ransomware attacks, all of which can result in substantial cost and effort for organizations to remediate if not addressed."

S. Shahan Zafar, a Managing Director of Nautic said, "Partnering with ATR and Security On-Demand complements our services sector focus. We see great potential in this market and believe we can bring a significant set of managed technology capabilities to complement SOD's management team, along with a team culture of innovation and service."

Security On-Demand provides its ThreatWatch® Advanced Detection and Analytics offerings through select, value-adding partners such as Managed Service Providers, telecommunication carriers, risk consulting organizations, and cloud service providers. SOD's ThreatWatch® service and Managed Security Services are available through its network of partners and solution providers (www.securityondemand.com/success-program).

AGC Partners served as financial advisor to SOD on the transaction, and Ostergar Lattin Julander LLP served as legal advisor to SOD and their shareholders.

Locke Lord LLP served as legal advisor to ATR and Nautic. Additional financial diligence support for ATR was provided by RSM US LLP.

About Security On-Demand

Security On-Demand (SOD) provides 24x7 advanced cyber-threat detection services for mid-market companies and state and local government agencies. SOD's patented, behavioral analytics technology platform, ThreatWatch® enables the detection of advanced threats that help protect brand value and reduce the risk of a data breach. SOD is headquartered in San Diego, CA with an office in Salt Lake City, UT, and an international R&D office in Warsaw, Poland. All three locations house Security Operations Centers. Security On-Demand services and protects hundreds of brands globally and is the winner of multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit www.securityondemand.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @SecurityOnDmand.

About Nautic Partners

Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on three industries: healthcare, industrials, and services. Nautic has completed over 145 platform transactions throughout its 35-plus year history. Nautic's strategy is to partner with management teams to accelerate the growth trajectory of its portfolio companies via add-on acquisitions, targeted operating initiatives, and increased management team depth. Nautic generally makes equity investments of $50 to $400 million or more. For more information, please visit www.nautic.com.

For press inquiries, contact: Danielle Arlington, Sr. Marketing Manager at Security On-Demand, darlington@securityondemand.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.