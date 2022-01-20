Global UV Disinfection Market to Reach US$8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Disinfection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799882/?utm_source=GNW
These systems are witnessing increasing adoption across a broad array of applications, including air, water and food disinfection. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising concerns over water quality and awareness regarding spread of various contagious diseases through air and water. The technology is anticipated to witness extensive uptake owing to its compelling merits like relatively low capital, operating and maintenance costs along with convenient installation and faster contact time. UV disinfection equipment is witnessing increasing applications, from water purification in households and disinfecting water supply of a city through to industrial wastewater treatment. UV disinfection technology ensures quality water and extends shelf-life of end products like cosmetics, establishing UV sterilization as a popular choice for diverse industry verticals. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted global adoption of the technology for disinfection applications to control transmission of the virus. The market is anticipated to receive a notable growth impetus from ongoing R&D activities intended to further improve performance and effectiveness of these systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for UV Disinfection estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period. UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.8% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ballasts / Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.1% share of the global UV Disinfection market. The controller unit segment is likely to continue holding the leading position since controller units are responsible for managing the UV lamps` entire electrical output; and the UV lamps are utilized for UV disinfection equipment. The controller unit is also responsible for powering the lamp for producing UV-C light for disinfecting water.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026
The UV Disinfection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 15.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America accounts for a key share in the market due to increasing concerns linked to health and environmental impacts pertaining to disinfection; increasing incidence of chronic diseases and pandemic diseases that include H1N1; increasing aging population; increasing concern regarding environmental pollution; and increased demand pertaining to UV extensive technology in various end-use industries such as water and wastewater treatment industry, and the food and beverage industry. The Asia-Pacific market is gaining from increasing attention of people on water and food hygiene, a major concern that has gained notable traction amid the COVID-19 crisis. The regional market is anticipated to receive a major contribution from China coupled with favorable macroeconomic scenario and increasing focus on implementation of smart water solutions including sophisticated water treatment.
Reactor Chambers Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
In the global Reactor Chambers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$452.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$183.8 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)
- Advanced UV, Inc.
- American Ultraviolet®, Inc.
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
- Atlantium Technologies Ltd.
- Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Halma plc (UK)
- Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.
- Lumalier Corporation
- Trojan Technologies Group ULC
- ULTRAAQUA A/S
- UVO3 Ltd.
- uv-technik Speziallampen GmbH
- Xylem, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to UV Light
Application Areas
Disinfection Capabilities of UVC
Far-UVC Light Products
Far UV-C & Health Risks
A Prelude to UV Disinfection Equipment
Impact of COVID-19 and the Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on UV Disinfection
UV Disinfection Soaks up Limelight with COVID-19-Induced
Disinfection Focus
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Witnesses Increased Growth
By Application
By End-user
Municipalities Claim Leadership Stake in Ultraviolet
Disinfection Equipment Market
By Component
By Power Rating and Type
Regional Market Perspective
North America and Europe Dominates
Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Rapidly Growing Market for
Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Salient Drivers Keeping Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment
Market in Upswing Mode
UV-C Light Presents Viable & Effective Route for Faculty-Wide
Disinfection
Approaches to Treat Spaces Using UV-C
UV Disinfection Presents Intriguing Alternative to Chlorine for
Water Treatment Units
Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Increase the Demand
for UV Disinfection Equipment
Contribution of UV Disinfection Technology towards Enhancement
of Manual Cleaning Practices
Increased Demand for Customized UV Disinfection Equipment
Drives Market Growth
Increasing use of UV Light by Dental Practices
UVC Lamps Differ in Terms of UVC Radiation
FDA Regulations on UVC Lamps
UV Robots Register Steady Growth
Major Developments in UV Disinfection Equipment Market
Pittsburgh International Airport Enters into Partnership with
Carnegie Robotics
Portable UV Disinfection Chambers by Georgia Tech Research
Institute
Technological Advancements in UV Disinfecting Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
