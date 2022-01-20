Branded Legacy, Inc. Attending Multiple Trade Shows

Orlando, FL, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures to attend upcoming trade shows.

Branded Legacy, Inc is spearheading its marketing and networking efforts to grow brand awareness and revenues for Spikes CBDX and Elev8 Hemp. Both events serve their own purpose in moving the Company forward. The first event is the largest alternative products event in the nation: USA CBD Expo. This event is taking place March 11-13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The expo will feature over 50 expert speakers discussing all aspects of Delta 8, CBD/Hemp, Kratom, and more. With more than 300 vendors such as: 3CHI, Cake, TreeTop Hemp Co, and many more carrying over 500 of the industry’s best brands, the Company expects to make great connections on all sides of product development, supplier and customer relationship, and distribution opportunities.

The Company will also attend the 6th Annual Cannabis Law and Business Conference & Expo occurring June 3-4, 2022. The focus of this event is to provide the Company with networking opportunities and education on the ever-changing Cannabis industry. The insights gained will help the executive team make stronger decisions that have a greater long-term impact on the Company.

Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc., Matthew Nichols states, “The leadership team is excited about attending these events to aid us in our marketing efforts. We saw great exposure for the Company at the Florida Cannabis Festival back in November, and we believe these events will open up opportunities to create new customers and distribution relationships.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

