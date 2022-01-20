Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799868/?utm_source=GNW
UTM is growing in popularity and importance as the only feasible technology solution to ensure safety of drones and aircraft. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing UAV traffic in commercial airspace. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) have been growing rapidly in popularity in recent years with UAVs forecast to be the most dynamic growth sector of the global aerospace industry. Approval of commercial drones and their legal use is directly related to the development of workable and reliable UTM solutions, since uncontrolled flying puts infrastructure and lives in danger and increases the risk of damage to people and property. Continuous innovations in detect-and-avoid technology are vital to the successful development of UTM and also for the integration of drones into the national airspace. Public and private investments in UTM are growing as companies scramble to get their drones `airworthy` via BVLOS. Successfully tested UTMs are eligible for waiver from the line-of-sight requirement imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As drones prove indispensable for timely and effective Covid-19 epidemic monitoring and response, demand for drones is fast tracking and UTM will also grow in prominence and urgency as the world anxiously awaits for safe drone operation.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) estimated at US$603.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR to reach US$925.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market. The future expansion of the UTM services market is anticipated to be favored by supportive standards and regulations that would allow for commercial, regular and automated BVLOS operations across Europe and North America. These developments are poised to create the requirement of sophisticated UTM services. The UTM software helps create a platform to perform multiple tasks to support drone operations, including real-time tracking of all drones in the air, showing restricted and non
restricted airspaces to help pilots avoid zones where flying is not allowed.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $79.1 Million by 2026
The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 66.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$98.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Several UTM projects are underway the world over i.e. the EU`s SESAR initiative expected to roll out by 2020; the unmanned Aircraft Systems Service Suppliers initiative launched by NASA in the United States; Airbus UTM, the only FAA approved LAANC (Low Altitude Authorization and Navigation Capability) service provider in the United States. UTM is now poised to play a critical role in the emerging urban air mobility" ecosystem.
Hardware Segment to Reach $262.2 Million by 2026
Improvements in hardware is further simplifying the use of drones enabling greater autonomy in functions such as data collection, collision avoidance, pre-programmed flight routing, active tracking, and Bluetooth capability among others. In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$290 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- AirMap
- Altitude Angel
- Delair
- DJI
- Frequentis
- Harris Corporation
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Lockheed Martin
- Nova Systems
- OneSky
- PrecisionHawk
- Sensefly SA
- Skyward IO
- Thales Group
- Unifly
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Presents a Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities
for Drones Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Drones Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
COVID-19 Pandemic Weighs on Global Adoption of UTM Systems
Growing UAV Traffic in Commercial Airspace: The Foundation for
Growth in the Market
Reasons Behind the Proliferation of Drones
EXHIBIT 3: Global Investments in Drone Technologies 2010, 2012,
2014, 2016, 2018, 2020
A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in the Commercial
Space
EXHIBIT 4: World Drones Market by Application: 2021e
Why Unmanned Traffic Management is Important for Drones?
EXHIBIT 5: Near Mid-Air Collision Incidents: 2014-2019
EXHIBIT 6: Global Commercial Drone Unit Shipments (in ?000
Units): 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
Key Components and Features
Regulations to Ensure Seamless Integration
BVLOS for Unmanned Industry
A Review of UTM Initiatives Worldwide
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Insight into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous
Anti-Collision Flight
Select Recent Collaborations and Developments in UMT Space
Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic
Management
EXHIBIT 7: As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the
Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent
Than Ever: % Breakdown of Drone Incidents by Type
5G to Strengthen the UTM Ecosystem
EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by
Network Type
EU?s 5G!Drones Project to Steer Implementation of 5G in UAV Domain
AI Finds Increasing Application in UTM Development
Blockchain Exudes Potential to Address UTM Challenges Regarding
Drones in Airspace
Need for UMT Scales up as Unmanned Aircraft Systems Tap Wider
Opportunities
Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding,
Driving the Need for UTM
EXHIBIT 9: With Airbus & Uber Among Other Stakeholders Stepping
Up their Investments in Flying Cars/Drones to Carry People &
Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation:
Global eVTOL Vehicles for Freight & Passengers (In US$
Billion) for the Year 2045, 2055 & 2065
Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven
Stability to Growth in the Market
New Regulatory Developments in Select Regions/Countries Worldwide
FAA?s New Rules Herald Better Future for Drones in Commercial
Deliveries
Europe Focuses on Establishing Robust STM Approach
Switzerland to Introduce UTM Services
Austria Aims to Develop National UTMS
Denmark Plans to Test UTM Platform to Integrate Commercial
Drones into Airspace
Port of Antwerp Becomes First Seaport to Deploy UTM System to
Accommodate Drones
UK?s New Act to Bring Regulatory Regime for Drones Out of Flux
Drones Gain Spotlight for Emergency Response for Pandemic
Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM
Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand
for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry
Demand for UTM to Rise as Drone Deliveries Mark a New Chapter
in eCommerce
EXHIBIT 10: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
EXHIBIT 11: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Drives the Drone Delivery Boom
Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth
Catalyst in the UTM Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Increasing Application of Drones in Agriculture Drives
Opportunities for UTM
Application of Agricultural Drones throughout the Crop Cycle
Pandemic Accelerates Uptake of Drones in Agriculture
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Agriculture Market in US$ Billion:
2020 and 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
