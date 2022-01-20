Drivers Purchase Over 1 Billion Dollars in Fuel with Pay with GasBuddy®

Boston, MA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers the most ways to save money on gas, today announced its payments program Pay with GasBuddy® surpassed $1 billion in fuel transactions with close to a half billion gallons pumped since the program’s start in 2017.

The Pay with GasBuddy program has found success by offering cents off discounts to American drivers through its free, checking-account connected gas card. This is a major milestone for the company, founded in 2000, having evolved from a gas-price tracking website to a major fuel savings platform with nearly 100 million downloads of its app - the most downloaded travel and navigation app in the country.

“Pay with GasBuddy has become the fuel-savings platform of choice for over a million consumers in the U.S., providing a simple, convenient and affordable way to save money at the pump,” said Mark Coffey, SVP & GM for GasBuddy. “Our mission at GasBuddy is to help everyone spend less at the pump, regardless of what their credit score is or what fuel brands are available to them. The Pay with GasBuddy program has proven to deliver just that, and becomes especially prominent today when many people are struggling to afford rising fuel costs.”

As the country began to re-open from the COVID-19 pandemic over the last several months and drivers returned to the road with determination, U.S. gas prices peaked to over $3.40 per gallon in November, a 53% increase since January, 2021. Many drivers sought convenient, cost-efficient ways to save money on gas, leading to over 400,000 new Pay with GasBuddy® enrollments in 2021, almost double that of 2020.

In addition to the Pay with GasBuddy® program, GasBuddy offers drivers 27 other ways to save, including its GasBack affiliate marketplace and fuel-efficiency tracker Drives. Join the over 1 million users at gasbuddy.com/pay.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly-rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Software in 2021, GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

