Global UAV Drones Market to Reach US$58.5 Billion by the Year 2026

The pre-pandemic period saw global demand for drones rise rapidly owing to their diverse application portfolio across a wide range of industries. However, as the COVID-19 catastrophe struck, industrial activity around the world slowed down resulting in a decline in demand for drones. Since demand is driven by end-use industries that use drones primarily for procurement purposes, curbs on non-essential industrial activity caused demand to plummet. Despite the tepid short-term prospects, increased investments in technology are expected to fuel long-term market growth. Though somewhat restrained presently, the demand for UAV drones would continue to be driven by increased demand for data (drone-generated) in commercial applications and key technological advancements, as well as expected venture funding in UAV drones. The current pace of technological developments is expected to open new avenues for increased adoption of UAV drones for an extended number of applications across both military and commercial sectors.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for UAV Drones estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. Multirotor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$32.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed-Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.3% share of the global UAV Drones market. Globally, the market for multirotor drones is being driven by their increasing use in a number of non-military applications, specifically by law enforcement agencies. Demand for multirotor UAV drones is also being fostered by continuous advances in commercial and military technologies.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11 Billion by 2026
The UAV Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In the last decade, China has steadily emerged as a global center for manufacture of drones. The country is encouraging drone adoption by launching various policies such as subsidy schemes for drone purchases by various industrial sectors. Further, the increasing application areas of drones are also aiding in the increase in demand for drones in the country.
Single Rotor Segment to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026
Rotary blade drones have rotor blades situated around a central mast. These blades force air downwards, generate vertical lift and help the drone to be airborne. Rotary blade drones are usually used for in place hovering activities, have greater maneuverability and are relatively inexpensive. In the global Single Rotor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 258 Featured)
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR)
- Aeroscout GmbH
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Aidrones GmbH
- Alcore Technologies
- BAE Systems PLC
- Boeing Company
- Delta Drone
- DJI
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
- ING Robotic Aviation
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Leonardo SpA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nimbus Srl
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Parrot SA
- Precisionhawk Inc.
- SAAB AB
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
- Vtol Technologies
- Xiaomi, Inc.
- Yuneec Asia
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Leveraging the Fast Evolving Role of UAV in Military &
Commercial Applications, the UAV Drones Market Poised to Evade
the Harsh Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis
An Introduction to UAV Drones
The Historical Significance and the Current Day Developments
Classification of UAV Drones
UAV Design
Key Applications Areas of UAV Drones
Regulations
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 2: World UAV Drones Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor, and Hybrid VTOL
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 3: World UAV Drones Market by Application (2021 & 2027) :
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Military, Commercial,
Homeland Security, and Other Applications
Growing Demand for Military UAV Drones
Construction Industry: A major Commercial User of Drones
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World UAV Drones Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &
2027)
EXHIBIT 5: World UAV Drones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of
World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
EXHIBIT 6: Agriculture Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IoT to Fuel Commercial Use of UAV Drones
EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of UAV
Drones
EXHIBIT 9: Pricing Trend of Carbon Fiber (2012-2020) (In US$
per Kg)
Drone Integration with Smartphones
Companies Eye Unmanned Flying Taxis
Drone-based Delivery to Augment Logistics & E-Commerce Operations
Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones
Rotary Blade UAVs Gain Traction
UAV Drones Set to Make Gains in Photography
Technology Advancements Critical for Market Growth
Relevance in Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Services
Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Niche
Application Areas
Mapping with UAV Drones
AI to Enhance Drone Technology
Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones
Rising Demand for Military UAVs
EXHIBIT 10: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for
the Years 2001 through 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UAV Spending in 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19
Comparison (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 13: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison
(In US$ Billion)
Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments
EXHIBIT 14: Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the
Period 2011-2019
EXHIBIT 15: Terrorism-Related Deaths by Country for the Years
2018 and 2019
Large Scale Usage of Drones in Military Setup Pushes up Demand
for Counter-Drone Technologies
EXHIBIT 16: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth
UAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well
Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production
EXHIBIT 17: World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050
EXHIBIT 18: Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2018)
Key Applications of Agricultural Drones
Drone-as-a-Service & Drone Rentals: New Verticals
Civil & Commercial Applications Widen the Prospects
EXHIBIT 19: Global Drone Enabled Service Revenues by
Application in Percentage: 2025P
Opportunities in Industrial Applications
Surging Demand in Food Services & Retail Sectors
Yard Management Systems & Drones: The Compelling Power of Two
EXHIBIT 20: World Dock and Yard Management Systems by
Geographic Region (2021 & 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World
Media & Entertainment: A Growing Vertical
Role in Sports, Fitness & Recreational Verticals
Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Multirotor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Multirotor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed-Wing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Fixed-Wing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Rotor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Single Rotor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid VTOL by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid VTOL by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Military by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Homeland Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by Type -
Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Commercial,
Homeland Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by Type -
Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing,
Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones by
Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Commercial,
Homeland Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Drones by Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and
Hybrid VTOL - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor,
Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Drones by Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones
by Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor,
Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for UAV Drones
by Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Drones by Type - Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and
Hybrid VTOL - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor,
Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid VTOL for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Drones by Application - Military, Commercial, Homeland Security
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for UAV Drones by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military,
Commercial, Homeland Security and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 258
