Global Tokenization Market to Reach US$4.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tokenization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW
Tokenization protects sensitive information by replacing it with non-significant value holding the same format and length as the original one. Tokenization holds high relevance for organizations with critical information in internal systems, such as credit card data, social security numbers and medical information that demands enhanced protection and security levels. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing focus on fraud prevention and payment security measures in the wake on COVID-19-induced accelerated shift towards online and contactless payments. The market is gaining from rising incident of credit card frauds and the pressing need for robust payment security that covers different components like tokenization-as-a-service and contactless payments. The market growth is also fueled by the need to comply with stringent regulations, improve fraud prevention and deliver enhanced experience to customers. Tokenization is poised to receive a major demand stimulus from increasing uptake of contactless payments as well as rising investments in cloud-based tokenization options.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.6% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Tokenization market. The Solutions segment`s growth is favored by increasing deployment of tokenization solutions across SMEs as an effective approach to mitigate the risk of identity theft and payment frauds. Companies operating in the industry are increasingly opting for tokenization solutions to comply with PCI DSS regulations.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $697.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $476.3 Million by 2026
The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$697.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.22% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$476.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$586.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share on account of stringent regulations like CCPA coupled with rising incident of cyber-attacks, mainly related to payment frauds. Factors such as digital first credit cards and increasing uptake of contactless cards are creating strong demand for tokenization services and solutions. The regional market is also gaining from notable expansion of e-commerce along with extensive use of smartphones to make online payments and access several options like government services, online gaming and digital information. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to government efforts to deal with financial frauds as well as implementation of stringent regulations to improve cyber-security.
Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured)
- American Express Company
- AsiaPay Limited
- Bluefin Payment Systems LLC
- Cardlink
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Futurex LP
- HelpSystems, LLC
- HST Campinas, SP
- IntegraPay
- Marqeta, Inc.
- Mastercard Inc.
- MeaWallet AS
- Micro Focus International plc
- Paragon Payment Solutions
- Sequent Software Inc.
- Shift4 Payments, LLC
- Sygnum Bank AG
- Thales TCT
- TokenEx, LLC
- VeriFone, Inc.
- Visa Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for
Security Technologies & Solutions
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %)
for Years 2019 through 2025
Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports
Tokenization Market
EXHIBIT 3: Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in
Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New
Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches
An Introduction to Tokenization
Objective of Tokenization
PCI DSS and Tokenization
Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives
Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market
Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate
Market Growth
Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with
Majority Stake
SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to
Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools
to Safeguard Sensitive Data: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy
Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review
Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption
BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions
Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization
EXHIBIT 6: Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide:
Breakdown of Real-time Transaction Volume by Country for 2020
Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst
the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash
Payments?
Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks
Opportunity for Tokenization Market
EXHIBIT 8: Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in
US$ Million: 2012-2020
EXHIBIT 9: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by
Region during 2020 to 2024
With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into
Play to Ensure Security of Transactions
EXHIBIT 10: Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share
of Users by Reason Cited for 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People
Using Digital Wallets in 2020
Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of
Tokenization Solutions
EXHIBIT 12: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies
Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of
Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities
Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises
to Adopt Tokenization Solutions
Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services
Presents Market Opportunity
SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
EXHIBIT 15: Global Tokenization Market Breakdown of Revenues:
(in %) by Organization Type for 2020
Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language
Processing (NLP)
Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer
Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation
Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances
Need for Tokenization
EXHIBIT 16: Global DevOps Market by Geographic Region (in US$
Thousand) for 2020 and 2027
Challenges Facing Tokenization Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Payment Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Payment Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Compliance Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for User
Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for User Authentication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & ITES by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & ITES by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: China Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: France Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 99: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 101: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by
Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI, Retail &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________