Global Tokenization Market to Reach US$4.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tokenization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW

Tokenization protects sensitive information by replacing it with non-significant value holding the same format and length as the original one. Tokenization holds high relevance for organizations with critical information in internal systems, such as credit card data, social security numbers and medical information that demands enhanced protection and security levels. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing focus on fraud prevention and payment security measures in the wake on COVID-19-induced accelerated shift towards online and contactless payments. The market is gaining from rising incident of credit card frauds and the pressing need for robust payment security that covers different components like tokenization-as-a-service and contactless payments. The market growth is also fueled by the need to comply with stringent regulations, improve fraud prevention and deliver enhanced experience to customers. Tokenization is poised to receive a major demand stimulus from increasing uptake of contactless payments as well as rising investments in cloud-based tokenization options.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.6% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Tokenization market. The Solutions segment`s growth is favored by increasing deployment of tokenization solutions across SMEs as an effective approach to mitigate the risk of identity theft and payment frauds. Companies operating in the industry are increasingly opting for tokenization solutions to comply with PCI DSS regulations.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $697.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $476.3 Million by 2026



The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$697.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.22% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$476.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$586.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share on account of stringent regulations like CCPA coupled with rising incident of cyber-attacks, mainly related to payment frauds. Factors such as digital first credit cards and increasing uptake of contactless cards are creating strong demand for tokenization services and solutions. The regional market is also gaining from notable expansion of e-commerce along with extensive use of smartphones to make online payments and access several options like government services, online gaming and digital information. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to government efforts to deal with financial frauds as well as implementation of stringent regulations to improve cyber-security.





Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured)



American Express Company

AsiaPay Limited

Bluefin Payment Systems LLC

Cardlink

Fiserv, Inc.

Futurex LP

HelpSystems, LLC

HST Campinas, SP

IntegraPay

Marqeta, Inc.

Mastercard Inc.

MeaWallet AS

Micro Focus International plc

Paragon Payment Solutions

Sequent Software Inc.

Shift4 Payments, LLC

Sygnum Bank AG

Thales TCT

TokenEx, LLC

VeriFone, Inc.

Visa Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for

Security Technologies & Solutions

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %)

for Years 2019 through 2025

Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports

Tokenization Market

EXHIBIT 3: Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in

Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New

Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches

An Introduction to Tokenization

Objective of Tokenization

PCI DSS and Tokenization

Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives

Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market

Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate

Market Growth

Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with

Majority Stake

SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to

Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

EXHIBIT 5: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools

to Safeguard Sensitive Data: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy

Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review

Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption

BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions

Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization

EXHIBIT 6: Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide:

Breakdown of Real-time Transaction Volume by Country for 2020

Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst

the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash

Payments?

Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks

Opportunity for Tokenization Market

EXHIBIT 8: Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in

US$ Million: 2012-2020

EXHIBIT 9: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by

Region during 2020 to 2024

With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into

Play to Ensure Security of Transactions

EXHIBIT 10: Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share

of Users by Reason Cited for 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People

Using Digital Wallets in 2020

Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of

Tokenization Solutions

EXHIBIT 12: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce

Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies

Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of

Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities

Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises

to Adopt Tokenization Solutions

Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services

Presents Market Opportunity

SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions

EXHIBIT 15: Global Tokenization Market Breakdown of Revenues:

(in %) by Organization Type for 2020

Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language

Processing (NLP)

Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer

Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation

Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances

Need for Tokenization

EXHIBIT 16: Global DevOps Market by Geographic Region (in US$

Thousand) for 2020 and 2027

Challenges Facing Tokenization Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Payment Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Payment Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Compliance

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Compliance Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for User

Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for User Authentication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &

eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & ITES by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & ITES by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 51: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: China Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 69: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: France Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 87: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 93: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 99: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 101: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Application - Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication - Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tokenization by

Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI, Retail &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________