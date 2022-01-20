Financial calender for funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS

| Source: Storebrand Asset Management AS Storebrand Asset Management AS

Lysaker, NORWAY

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 20 January 2022

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

29.04.2022 – Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

24.03.2022 – Election meeting

13.07.2022 – Semi annual Report

28.04.2023 – Annual Report

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934