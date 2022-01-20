Global Thermal Printing Market to Reach US$48.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799798/?utm_source=GNW

Thermal printers use heat rather than toner or ink for producing quality images on paper. Growth in the global market is being driven by robust demand from a diverse spectrum of end-user industries and uptake of advanced solutions in different applications. The market is buoyed by increasing adoption of high-speed and cost-efficient printing options. Thermal printing presents a superior and more compelling option in comparison to traditional impact printers, making the technology a popular solution for POS terminals in the retail sector. The demand for thermal printers is also bolstered by their higher cost-effectiveness than standard solutions. These printers are anticipated to witness lucrative opportunities across emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico and Brazil owing to their rapid industrialization and economic expansion. Moreover, these countries are rapidly emerging as manufacturing hubs for several products due to strong focus of companies to modernize the infrastructure and push production efficiency. Market growth is also driven by increasing use of the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technique to improve productivity, rising uptake of thermal printing for on-demand printing tasks and concerns over product safety or anti-counterfeiting. Another factor augmenting growth of the thermal printing market is the increasing demand for thermal transfer printing. The technology yields lasting and more legible prints in comparison to prints offered by direct thermal printers that are susceptible to smudge.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermal Printing estimated at US$37.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$36.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Printers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Thermal Printing market. The market is dominated by barcode printers segment that is predicted to account for the leading share in the coming years due to their extensive use in small to large businesses for labeling and tracking products intended to be shipped. Barcoding holds high relevance for numerous industrial settings owing to its ability to combine data management functions that ensures reliable and consistent operations as well as boosts productivity. The Supplies segment gains from rising demand for quality supplies to improve printing quality and reduce wear and tear.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026



The Thermal Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Increase in consumer incomes, westernization, improved lifestyles and marketing/retailing practices are poised to enhance demand for packaged consumer goods in developing markets. The increasing efforts of several regional governments to implement legislations to curb the growing menace of piracy and counterfeiting also translate into promising opportunities for the Asia-Pacific market.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Disrupts the Thermal Printing Market

E-Commerce & COVID-19 Testing Heat up Thermal Printing Market

Thermal Printers: A Prelude

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Breakdown of Global Thermal Printing

Market by End-Use: 2021

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Alternatives & Eco Concerns Hinder Market Growth

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Broader Uptake of Mobile Printers Presents New Growth Avenues

for Thermal Printing Market

Cloud Thermal Printers Come to the Fore

eCommerce Trends Favor Growth in Mobile Thermal Printers

EXHIBIT 3: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2025

Flexibility and Low Costs Attributes Drive Adoption in Retail

Outlets

Thermal POS Receipt Printers for Food Delivery Drivers

EXHIBIT 5: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size

(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 6: Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by

Platform-to-Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer

Delivery for 2017 and 2020

Manufacturing Sector Continues to Remain a Major Market

EXHIBIT 7: After Biting the Dust in the Year 2020, the

Manufacturing Industry Makes a Gradual Comeback to Normalcy:

Global Manufacturing PMI Index Points for the Years 2018,

2019, 2020 and 2021 (By Quarter)

Natasha?s Law & Automation Drives an Uptick

How the Manufacturing Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Pandemic Catalyzes Manufacturing Automation

Personalized Print Fuels Interest in Thermal Printers

Lottery and Gaming Exhibit High Growth Potential

EXHIBIT 8: Global Slot Machines Market by Product (in %) for 2021E

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Casinos Industry

EXHIBIT 9: Global Casinos Market in US$ Billion: 2015-2025

Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-

Pandemic Era

Thermal Printing Addresses Diverse Printing Needs in Logistics

Sector

Inventory Management Using Thermal Printers

Application of Thermal printers in Healthcare industry Gains

Traction

Pharmaceuticals Industry Trends Favor adoption of Thermal Printers

EXHIBIT 10: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Technology Advancements Drive Uptake

Wireless Printers Gain Traction

Near Edge and Flathead Thermal Transfer Printers: A Review

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 116

