Global Thermal Printing Market to Reach US$48.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Thermal printers use heat rather than toner or ink for producing quality images on paper. Growth in the global market is being driven by robust demand from a diverse spectrum of end-user industries and uptake of advanced solutions in different applications. The market is buoyed by increasing adoption of high-speed and cost-efficient printing options. Thermal printing presents a superior and more compelling option in comparison to traditional impact printers, making the technology a popular solution for POS terminals in the retail sector. The demand for thermal printers is also bolstered by their higher cost-effectiveness than standard solutions. These printers are anticipated to witness lucrative opportunities across emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico and Brazil owing to their rapid industrialization and economic expansion. Moreover, these countries are rapidly emerging as manufacturing hubs for several products due to strong focus of companies to modernize the infrastructure and push production efficiency. Market growth is also driven by increasing use of the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technique to improve productivity, rising uptake of thermal printing for on-demand printing tasks and concerns over product safety or anti-counterfeiting. Another factor augmenting growth of the thermal printing market is the increasing demand for thermal transfer printing. The technology yields lasting and more legible prints in comparison to prints offered by direct thermal printers that are susceptible to smudge.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermal Printing estimated at US$37.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$36.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Printers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Thermal Printing market. The market is dominated by barcode printers segment that is predicted to account for the leading share in the coming years due to their extensive use in small to large businesses for labeling and tracking products intended to be shipped. Barcoding holds high relevance for numerous industrial settings owing to its ability to combine data management functions that ensures reliable and consistent operations as well as boosts productivity. The Supplies segment gains from rising demand for quality supplies to improve printing quality and reduce wear and tear.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026
The Thermal Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Increase in consumer incomes, westernization, improved lifestyles and marketing/retailing practices are poised to enhance demand for packaged consumer goods in developing markets. The increasing efforts of several regional governments to implement legislations to curb the growing menace of piracy and counterfeiting also translate into promising opportunities for the Asia-Pacific market.
Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)
- Bixolon Co., Ltd.
- Brother International Corporation
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Honeywell AIDC
- SATO Holdings Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Star Micronics Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba TEC Corporation
- TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Disrupts the Thermal Printing Market
E-Commerce & COVID-19 Testing Heat up Thermal Printing Market
Thermal Printers: A Prelude
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Breakdown of Global Thermal Printing
Market by End-Use: 2021
Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
Alternatives & Eco Concerns Hinder Market Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Broader Uptake of Mobile Printers Presents New Growth Avenues
for Thermal Printing Market
Cloud Thermal Printers Come to the Fore
eCommerce Trends Favor Growth in Mobile Thermal Printers
EXHIBIT 3: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total
Retail Sales (2015-2025
Flexibility and Low Costs Attributes Drive Adoption in Retail
Outlets
Thermal POS Receipt Printers for Food Delivery Drivers
EXHIBIT 5: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size
(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 6: Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by
Platform-to-Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer
Delivery for 2017 and 2020
Manufacturing Sector Continues to Remain a Major Market
EXHIBIT 7: After Biting the Dust in the Year 2020, the
Manufacturing Industry Makes a Gradual Comeback to Normalcy:
Global Manufacturing PMI Index Points for the Years 2018,
2019, 2020 and 2021 (By Quarter)
Natasha?s Law & Automation Drives an Uptick
How the Manufacturing Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Pandemic Catalyzes Manufacturing Automation
Personalized Print Fuels Interest in Thermal Printers
Lottery and Gaming Exhibit High Growth Potential
EXHIBIT 8: Global Slot Machines Market by Product (in %) for 2021E
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Casinos Industry
EXHIBIT 9: Global Casinos Market in US$ Billion: 2015-2025
Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-
Pandemic Era
Thermal Printing Addresses Diverse Printing Needs in Logistics
Sector
Inventory Management Using Thermal Printers
Application of Thermal printers in Healthcare industry Gains
Traction
Pharmaceuticals Industry Trends Favor adoption of Thermal Printers
EXHIBIT 10: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Technology Advancements Drive Uptake
Wireless Printers Gain Traction
Near Edge and Flathead Thermal Transfer Printers: A Review
Wide Web Thermal Printers Enjoy Widespread Use
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 116
