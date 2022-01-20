ARHT Media Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Under the Symbol “ARHTF” & Registration for 2022 Investor Update Opens Today

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART) (OTCQB: ARHTF), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced that it has been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") beginning Monday, January 24, 2022, under the symbol “ARHTF.” ARHT also continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) in Canada under the symbol “ART.”



The Company also wanted to let investors know that registration for the 2022 Investor Update, which is to be held on January 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET, has opened today with a link to register here: https://hopin.com/events/2022-arht-investor-update

Additionally, the Company’s shares have successfully become eligible for delivery and depository services with the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC"), which facilitates the electronic settlement of transfers of common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transaction costs for participating brokerage firms.

Larry O’Reilly, ARHT CEO, stated, “This graduated listing and DTC eligibility will expedite trading for U.S. investors in ARHT Media and increase our presence in the capital markets. Throughout 2021 we have witnessed increased interest from US investors, and many have asked when DTC eligibility would become available. The expansion into U.S. markets will provide additional liquidity and awareness of ARHT shares. I hope all interested current and potential investors can tune in to our 2022 Investor Update to meet many members of our team and hear about our business around the globe.”

ARHT Investor Update

Please join ARHT for their Investor Update Presentation and Live Q&A on January 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET hosted by ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly and ARHT CFO & COO, Rick Blum. Presented on ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM, Larry and Rick will appear from ARHT’s Headquarters in Toronto and will be joined by members of ARHT’s Senior Executive and Sales teams beaming in from across the globe including New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, London, and Singapore.

About The OTCQB

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and under the symbol “ARHTF” on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.