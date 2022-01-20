ARW Home Appoints Industry Veteran Alvin T. Perhacs as New Vice President of Sales to Drive Real Estate Channel Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARW Home, a leading national home warranty provider, today announced Alvin T. Perhacs has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Perhacs will lead ARW Home's sales and business development efforts for its newly launched real estate channel, providing brokers, agents, and real estate professionals with industry-leading home warranty plans to help grow their business.

"Alvin Perhacs is an experienced sales executive with a deep understanding of the real estate industry," said ARW Home's CEO Josh Brauser. "His track record of building high-performing sales teams and extensive experience in prioritizing the needs of real estate professionals is a winning combination to penetrate the growing $425 billion home services market. We are pleased to welcome him to our team."

Perhacs brings over 20 years of sales expertise to his role at ARW Home. "I am honored to join such a fast-growing, forward-thinking company. We are building on a solid foundation of excellent customer service and value. Our plan coverages and excellent service will help real estate agents provide great value to their client," stated Perhacs.

For over 13 years, ARW Home has been providing A+ rated customer service to hundreds of thousands of customers nationwide. Now, ARW Home's real estate partners will enjoy a significant number of benefits that make adding a warranty to a home sale more valuable than ever, including:

Choose Your Contractor. Homeowners can select from ARW Home's trusted network or work with their own contractor.

Homeowners can select from ARW Home's trusted network or work with their own contractor. REALTOR® Concierge Service. Agents have direct access to a personal customer service team to support an agent before, during, and after placing an order or claim.

Agents have direct access to a personal customer service team to support an agent before, during, and after placing an order or claim. Inspection Guarantee. Guaranteed coverage on systems and appliances that were tested and passed the home inspection.

Guaranteed coverage on systems and appliances that were tested and passed the home inspection. No Square Footage Limitations. Plans are affordable, even for larger homes.

Plans are affordable, even for larger homes. Kitchen to CurbTM Coverage. Outside water and sewer line coverage come standard in most real estate warranty plans.

To learn more, visit arwhome.com/realestate.

About ARW Home

ARW Home is nationally recognized as a leading innovator in the home services industry. The company's focus on outstanding service and customer satisfaction is a core part of its success. ARW Home has an extensive suite of products that include home warranty plans, electronics, water/sewer line, and cell phone protection plans, as well as home security systems. ARW Home partners with some of the industry's top names in the insurance and retail sectors, which are a testament to the company's commitment to providing exceptional value and service to its customers.

ARW Home has garnered an award-winning reputation, including a 5-star rating with Top Consumer Reviews and Best Customer Service with Consumer Affairs.

Company Contact:

Cristina Sacco

Email: csacco@arwhome.com

