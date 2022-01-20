North America Protective Face Masks Market size to reach $346 Mn by 2026, says Graphical Research

Pune, India, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the North America protective face masks market is forecast to register its name in the million-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 346 million by 2026.

Staggering rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Canada has fueled North America protective face masks value. Watchdogs such as the WHO and the CDC have recommended the use of masks to negate the spread of the virus. Dramatic uptick in the demand for face masks has prompted governments to augment the national stockpiles.

A palpable rise in the number of surgeries will further drive the trend for protective face masks. Over the years, chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiac ailments have triggered the need for surgeries, boding well for the business outlook.

Stakeholders are likely to cash in on the below trends to gain a competitive edge in the landscape:

Surgical masks to see consistent demand

The use of surgical masks will be palpable across the region as they reduce the chances of infections in surgeries. With the rise in diseases owing to unhealthy consumption of alcohol, smoking and sedentary life, surgeries have witnessed a rapid uptick. Based on share, the surgical mask segment was pegged at more than 17% in 2019 and will expand at a notable rate by 2026.

Demand for N95 masks has witnessed an upward trajectory as they are said to prevent the entry of 95% of particles which are greater than 0.3 microns in size. The U.S. has been at the helm of things when it comes to the trend for N95 masks. Precisely, the need to offset the spread of the pandemic will stimulate the adoption of N95 respirators with valves. The North America protective face masks market share from the N95 respirators with valves segment will surpass USD 34 million by 2026.

Product delivery through e-commerce channel

Flourishing e-commerce industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged protective face masks suppliers to seek the online delivery channel. With social distancing becoming the new normal, the e-commerce delivery mode will continue to be sought-after among the end-users.

While the online channel will gain impetus in the U.S. and Canada, distributors are likely to remain an invaluable supply chain to buy products in bulk. Besides, presence of a slew of brands and wholesale prices will translate to increased demand from hospitals and clinics. North America protective face masks market share from the distributors segment logged 46% in 2019 and will witness an appreciable gain by 2026.

Hospitals and clinics to reign supreme

Hospitals and clinics are likely to seek N95 respirators, surgical masks, and face shields in the light of surging COVID-19 cases across the region. It is notable to mention that surge in the number of surgeries has added fillip to the adoption of face masks. The hospitals and clinics segment in North America registered over 32% market share in 2019 and is forecast to gain a substantial uptick in the next few years.

Individuals are likely to seek face masks and face shields to contain the spread of the virus. In addition, governments and other institutions have sought the use of face masks. The protective face masks market value in North America from the individuals segment was over USD 18 million in 2019 and will grow at a steady rate in the coming years.

