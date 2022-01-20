Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

– Live video webcast presentation on Tuesday, January 25th at 9:00 AM ET



PHILADELPHIA, PA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that David Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (vallon-pharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with CNS disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse-deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

