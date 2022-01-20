Global Smart Meters Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799652/?utm_source=GNW

Smart meters hold various advantages over traditional metering devices that are driving their adoption globally. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing focus on energy efficiency, favorable government policies and critical role of smart meters in enabling reliable power grids. Market growth is bolstered by government mandates and initiatives to promote installation of these devices in commercial and residential settings. These initiatives are also intended to raise user awareness about efficient and smart usage of electricity through these meters. Environment and energy policies and legislations across countries like the US, Japan and South Korea focus on 100% penetration of these meters. The market growth is augmented by increasing focus on smart cities and smart grids, requiring utilities to push distribution efficiency. Global deployment of smart meters is favored by increasing digitalization to transform the power sector. Utility companies are increasingly relying on the smart meter technology to cut transmission and distribution losses. These devices allow companies to efficiently monitor consumption and usage for gaining insights into losses.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Meters estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. For utilities aiming to modernize their grid operations with advanced solutions, smart electricity meters have emerged as an effective tool that can flawlessly address their various energy T&D needs in a simple and flexible manner. Smart electricity meter, being a specially designed electronic measurement device, automatically captures energy consumption patterns of a utility customer and seamlessly communicates the captured information for reliable and accurate billing, while considerably decreasing the need for manual meter reads. Smart electricity meters enable energy regulators, policymakers and governments to reduce environmental footprint and move towards energy independence. Smart water meters are witnessing increased demand influenced by the roll out of stringent government regulations.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17 Billion by 2026



The Smart Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.3% respectively over the analysis period. North America commands a dominant position in the market and growth is attributed to growing focus on smart cities and smart grids along with extensive use of the technology for improving resilience and reliability of energy supply. Leading utilities in the region have fully deployed smart meters or are rolling out massive projects. North America is heading for the second wave of installations among the early adopters. Countries including the US, Mexico and Canada are rolling out smart metering devices at subsidized rates to push installation rate, which is bound to provide a notable stimulus to the regional market. The European market for smart meters is augmented by increasing penetration of emerging technologies such as industrial Internet of Things and massive investments in R&D. The smart meters market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be propelled by rapid expansion of the commercial, industrial and residential sectors and growing investment in smart cities, smart grids and gas networks.



Gas Segment to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026



Amid the backdrop of declining revenues, gas producers, utilities and distributors are turning to reliable, accurate and more convenient measurement solutions including smart gas meters to gain a more comprehensive understanding about distribution systems and ensure system integrity, thereby opening the doors for advanced gas meter vendors. In the global Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19-Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large

Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter

Programs Weaken in 2020

EXHIBIT 2: US Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion) for

2007-2022

EXHIBIT 3: Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap (In

US$ Billion) for 2018-2040

Amidst the Pandemic, Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a

Direct Blow

EXHIBIT 4: % Change in Electricity Consumption April 2019 Vs 2020

EXHIBIT 5: % Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

Smart Meters: Welcome Developments Indicating Unabated Progress

in Future

An Introduction to Smart Meters

Types of Smart Meters

Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is

the Building Block for Socio Economic Development

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Automatic Meter Reading: Leading Technology Segment in Smart

Meters Market

Residential Segment Leads Global Market

North America Holds Enviable Base of Smart Meters due to Early

Mover Advantage

Smart Meters Witness High Adoption in Europe as Countries

Embark on Smart Metering Initiatives

Asia-Pacific Exudes Tremendous Potential for Adoption of Smart

Meters

Competition

EXHIBIT 6: Smart Electricity Meters Market Share Breakdown by

Competitor: 2020

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need

for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering

Technology

Government Policies Drive Smart Meters Adoption

Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient Smart

Metering Technologies

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?

Emerging Trends to Transform Smart Metering Market

Growing Intelligence of Smart Meters

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for Smart Meters

EXHIBIT 7: At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering

Solutions for Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global

Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and

2027

Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost

Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology for Power Utilities

Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global

Adoption

Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure

Drives Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters

EXHIBIT 8: Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will

Always Be a Priority for Utilities, Making Smart Meters a

Valuable Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity

(MWh) for Years 2025, 2030 & 2035

Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market

EXHIBIT 9: Smart Electricity Meters Market by End-Use (in %)

for 2020

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for

Smart Electricity Meters

EXHIBIT 10: Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart

Metering Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids

in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2024

Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for

Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart

Electricity Meters

Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI &

Smart Meters in Outage Management Systems & Service

Restoration

EXHIBIT 11: Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month

Worldwide by Region: 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/

Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

EXHIBIT 13: Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a

Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution

Automation

Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption

Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift

towards Sustainable Economy

EXHIBIT 14: Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide

(in Thousands) for 2015-2020

Need for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient and Responsive

Propels Demand for Smart Water Meters

EXHIBIT 15: Global Smart Water Meter Shipments Breakdown (in %)

by Basic and Smart Types for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Unique Challenges Facing Water Utilities Amidst COVID-19

Outbreak Bring Forth the Importance of Technology Solutions

Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for

Smart Water Meters

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in

Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow

EXHIBIT 16: Global Digital Utility Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Smart Water Meters: An Important Component of Smart Cities

Worldwide

Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor

Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters

Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Market Growth

Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry

Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency

Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure

Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Rise in

Popularity

Energy Conservation and Regulatory Mandates Compel Modern Gas

Utilities to Switch to Smart Gas Meters

Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly

Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market

Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer-

Grade Smart Gas Meters

Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-

Use Domains

Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks

Regulations & Standards Drive New Demand for Smart Gas

Infrastructure Solutions

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

IoT-Based AMI Platform: A Key Building Block of Smart Meter

Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 17: Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to

Fuel Demand for Smart Meters

EXHIBIT 18: Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate

Smart Meters Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart

Meters-Generated Data

AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data

Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for

Smart Meters

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility

Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters

EXHIBIT 19: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 20: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart

Meters



