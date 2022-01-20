Global Microgrid Control Systems Market to Reach US$4.4 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgrid Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799113/?utm_source=GNW
These advanced microgrids feature microgrid controller, which manages the batteries, generators and building energy systems in the neighborhood with greater level of sophistication. Modern microgrid control systems now need to intimately interface with multiple DER types, effectively commanding actions on a second-to-second basis by increasing generation, minimizing consumption and load shedding, or even closing down loads that are non-critical. There is growing demand for smart microgrid controller and control systems in the market. In response to the trend, hardware and software vendors and developers are focusing on developing easy to deploy, configure and implement solutions. There is high commercial value for compact microgrid controller that can be pre-programmed once to automatically control of all microgrid components and macrogrid interconnections. Also, solutions featuring common hardware, human machine interface (HMIs) and user-friendly engineering tools will enjoy a higher price premium with customers willing to pay more for simplified operation and maintenance of distributed energy resources. A notable example of a microgrid with an autonomous control system, GE voiced plans to develop innovative microgrid controller technology for the Renewable Energy Integration Demonstrator Singapore (REIDS) microgrid pilot project currently trialed on Semakau Island, Singapore. The microgrid controller is expected to play a vital role in optimizing energy mix based on distributed energy resources and loads, and to ensure reliable and economic operation while minimizing environmental impact.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microgrid Control Systems estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. Off-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.3% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.1% share of the global Microgrid Control Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $866.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
The Microgrid Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$866.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)
- ABB
- Eaton
- Emerson
- ETAP / Operation Technology, Inc.
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Ontech Electric Corporation
- Pareto Energy
- PowerSecure, Inc.
- RTSoft
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
- Siemens
- Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG
- Spirae, LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Investments in Modernization of Aging Energy
Infrastructure Skewed Towards a Low Carbon Future Provides the
Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
EXHIBIT 1: With Governments Forced to Address Power-Quality,
Reliability & Sustainability Issues, Rising Investments in
Energy Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Energy Management &
Control Systems/Solutions: Global Energy Investments (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2021
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,
Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 4: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 5: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering
Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Microgrid & Microgrid Control Systems: Definition, Importance &
Benefits
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Microgrid Controllers, a Vital Piece of Hardware Attracting
Increased R&D
The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids Pushes Up the Importance,
Complexity & Monetary Value of Effective Microgrid Control
EXHIBIT 7: The Move to Monetize Microgrids Sets Into Motion the
Rise of Blockchain Microgrids With Complex Control, Processing &
Management Requirements: Global Value of Blockchain
Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control
Systems Grow in Popularity
IoT Revolutionizes Microgrid Management
EXHIBIT 8: IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by Turning
Microgrids into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing Energy
Efficiency & Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of IoT
Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Sharp Increase in Cyberattacks Targeting Power Grids Worldwide
Highlights the Importance of Microgrid Cybersecurity
Continuous Innovations in Microgrid Control Systems Remains
Crucial to Market Growth
Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid
Control System
AI and Microgrids. Here?s What?s Happening
AI and the Microgrid Controller, the New Pair
Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in
Community Microgrids
A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Hybrid Microgrid
Rising Number of Microgrids Translates Into Increased
Opportunities for Control Systems. So What?s Driving the
Microgrid Market?
Power Outages & Its Impact on Digitalized Enterprises Spurs
Establishment of Microgrids
EXHIBIT 9: Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month,
Worldwide by Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/
Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
EXHIBIT 11: Annual Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a
Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms
Investments in Decentralized Energy (DE) Drives Deployment of
Microgrids
EXHIBIT 12: Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources:
(DERs) in Dual Addressal of Environmental & Energy
Sustainability Challenges Drives Demand for Microgrids:
Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Smart Cities Drive Focus on Engineering Microgrids to Achieve
Slated Energy Goals
EXHIBIT 13: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future
Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart
City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a
Goldmine of Opportunities for Microgrids: Global Smart City
Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Private Sector Microgrids Set to Proliferate. Here?s Why
EXHIBIT 14: Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for
Infrastructure Development Drives Private Participation &
Investments in Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids:
Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In
US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 15: U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2022
Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Support
Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids
Pandemic Doubles Focus on Renewables
Conclusion
EXHIBIT 16: Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that
Makes Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient &
Practically Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global
Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW)
for the Period 2019 to 2024
EVs Create the Need for Microgrids for Fleet Electrification
EXHIBIT 17: Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for
Microgrids: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units)
for the Years 2019 and 2022
Growing Focus on Disaster Preparedness Drives the Importance of
Microgrids
COVID-19 Provides a Launchpad for the Rise of Home/Residential
Microgrid
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
