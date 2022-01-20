Marlin Completes Acquisition by Funds Managed by Affiliates of HPS Investment Partners LLC

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp., a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), announced today the completion of its acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of HPS Investment Partners LLC (“HPS”) effective January 20, 2022, for $23.50 per share in an all-cash transaction.



With the completion of this transaction, Marlin becomes part of the Global Leasing Platforms (the “Platforms”) managed by affiliates of HPS, which include PEAC UK and PEAC Europe and collectively operate in 11 countries. The Platforms currently have balance sheet lease assets of €4.5 billion and annual originations of over €2.4 billion.

Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to have successfully concluded the transaction with HPS which has delivered significant value to Marlin’s shareholders. We’re excited to be part of the Global Leasing Platforms which will create new opportunities for us to better serve our equipment dealers & manufacturer partners and expand into new markets. Our focus on providing fast & flexible financing solutions to small businesses has been a key driver of Marlin’s success and we will continue to improve & innovate on the experience we provide to customers & partners.”

Bill Stephenson, CEO of HPS’ Global Leasing Platforms, commented, “By combining our global strategy with experienced local teams we are creating a full service commercial finance organization to support our equipment dealers and customers. Marlin is an exciting addition to our platforms and we look forward to building on its success.”

In connection with the completion of the acquisition, Marlin has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds managed by affiliates of HPS and the common stock of Marlin will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements represent only the Company’s current beliefs regarding future events and are not guarantees of performance or results. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding expectations of future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others (including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic), affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the “Investors” section of our website. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

