American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces the Appointment of John “JT” Thatch to Its Board of Directors

The Company added a seasoned executive to its leadership



PLAYA VISTA, California, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has appointed Mr. John “JT” Thatch to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Thatch will be the Company’s 4th independent director.

Mr. Thatch has a distinguished 20-plus year career as an executive of public markets. Currently Mr. Thatch is the CEO and Vice Chairman of Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTC:SHRG), a Company focused on developing platforms for companies in the direct selling and GIG economy sector. Mr. Thatch is also the lead independent Director of DSS, Inc, a NYSE company. (NYSE:DSS).

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am excited to have JT join the Company’s Board of Directors. JT has had a successful track record in the public equity markets leading and growing companies. I look forward to working with him as we continue to further grow the Company’s baseline revenue. Bringing in outside, independent, directors had been one of my goals for 2021; JT is now the Company’s 4th independent director on the board. He, along with the other directors, will support the Company’s growth through guidance of its strategic initiatives, and assist the recently engaged PCAOB auditor. I look forward to continuing the Company’s strategic goals for 2022; including bringing new nano products to the market. I believe JT’s addition to the board will help the Company achieve these goals, and I look forward to updating shareholders in upcoming months on our progress towards these goals.”

Mr. Thatch commented, “I am pleased to join American Premium Water and working with Mr. Fishoff to assist in achieving the Company’s goals and initiatives which should result in tremendous shareholder value.”

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation, click this link to review a recent spaces discussion with CEO Ryan Fishoff.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company’s Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations

888-983-0054

info@americanpremiumwater.com