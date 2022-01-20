Global Laboratory Informatics Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Informatics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798966/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by advancements in integrated laboratory informatics solutions, growing need for laboratory automation, increasing demand for biorepositories and biobanks, growing demand from academic research institutes and contract research organizations (CROs) and increasing need to adhere to regulatory standards Advent of big data analytics and digital systems is fueling growth for laboratory informatics. Driven by their ability to generate reliable information, several healthcare service providers are now integrating laboratory informatics systems. This is assisting them in significantly reducing diagnostic errors while also improving patient outcomes. The ongoing technological advancements are assisting companies in offering interactive and faster laboratory informatics solutions to end users. The introduction of digital platforms, automated workstations, and system instruments software is enabling end users to improve operational efficiency as well as minimize manual errors.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Informatics estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.9% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.3% share of the global Laboratory Informatics market. Growing impetus on minimizing data processing errors, along with rising popularity of integrated services is fueling demand for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). The advanced electronic lab notebooks (ELN) system market is expected to experience strong growth on account of higher implementations in analytical chemistry labs.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $454.8 Million by 2026
The Laboratory Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$454.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$495.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America leads the global market for laboratory informatics systems, on account of favorable policies to promote laboratory informatics solutions deployment, availability of superior infrastructure along with digital literacy and the presence of large pharmaceutical companies. In addition, factors such as increasing adoption of integrated laboratory systems, growing need for early drug discovery, increase in biobanks, growing government funding for research activities, strict regulatory requirements and expanding range of lab informatics products and services are factors stimulating growth in the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth, supported by rising R&D spending by both private and public sectors, increase in the number of CROs delivering LIMS solutions and growing awareness on LIMS.
Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) Segment to Reach $405.8 Million by 2026
A scientific data management system (SDMS) refers to a software tool that acts as a document management system (DMS) to capture, catalog, and archive data generated by various lab instruments such as mass spectrometry and HPLC, and applications like LIMS, ELNs and analytical applications. In the global Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$243 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$369.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.9 Million by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impact on Laboratory Informatics Market
Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for
Laboratory Information Systems
EXHIBIT 2: Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Select
Countries: As of October 17th, 2021
An Introduction to Laboratory Informatics
Types of Lab Informatics Solutions
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
LIMS: A Major Category in the Laboratory Informatics Market
Service Segment Leads Lab Informatics Market
Cloud-based Laboratory Informatics Poised for High Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for
Laboratory Informatics
EXHIBIT 3: Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Laboratory Informatics Market Gains Traction amidst Growing
Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs
Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit
Informatics Market
Cloud: A Key Aspect of Connected Labs
Overcoming Challenges to a Fully Connected Laboratory
Noteworthy Trends in Laboratory Informatics Marketplace
User-Centered Designs
Connectivity & Interoperability
Cost of Automation
Lab of the Future
Healthcare Laboratory Informatics: Favorable Growth Outlook
Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Health Labs
Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:
A Key Market Driver for Lab Informatics Market
EXHIBIT 4: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 5: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 6: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2020
EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)
EXHIBIT 9: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Laboratory
Informatics Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the
US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
Lab Informatics Market to Benefit from the Increasing R&D
Spending in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors
EXHIBIT 14: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)
for 2015-2025
Increasing Popularity of Cloud-based Lab Informatics: A Market
Opportunity
Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs
Application of Augmented Reality (AR) to Support Evolution of
Lab Informatics
AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in Laboratory Informatics
EXHIBIT 15: AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$
Million for Years 2020 & 2025
Technology Advancements in LIMS and ELN
Lab Informatics and Analytics Emerge as Key Tools in Modern-Day
Labs
LIMS Market Poised to Benefit from Digitization of Laboratories
Significant Advantages of LIMS for Laboratories Drive Adoption
Digitization of Healthcare Drives Integration of LIS
Accelerating Pace of Digital Pathology Increases LIMS Adoption
LIMS to Resolve Challenges Facing Biobanking Research
Notable LIMS Trends Fuel Radical Changes in Most Laboratories
Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for
Robust and Comprehensive LIS
Increasing Integration of Informatics Solutions in Life Science
Laboratories
Informatics Approaches to In Silico Drug Discovery
Building Laboratory Informatics Capacity: Essential for
Effective AMR Surveillance
Lab Informatics Tool Helps Improve Food and Beverage Testing
Lab Capabilities
Rising Prominence of Lab Informatics Tools for Environmental
Monitoring
EXHIBIT 16: Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales
in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and
2027
Challenges Facing Laboratory Informatics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Information Management Systems (LIMS) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Management Systems (LIMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Management Systems (LIMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Lab
Notebooks (ELN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electronic Lab Notebooks
(ELN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Lab Notebooks
(ELN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Scientific Data
Management Systems (SDMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Scientific Data Management
Systems (SDMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Scientific Data
Management Systems (SDMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Execution Systems (LES) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Laboratory Execution
Systems (LES) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Execution
Systems (LES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Content Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Solutions
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Life Science
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Life Science Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Life Science Companies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
and Agriculture Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage and
Agriculture Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage and
Agriculture Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Environmental
Testing Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Environmental Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by Solution - Laboratory Information Management
Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data
Management Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES),
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
Solution - Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS),
Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management
Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise
Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic
Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS),
Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract
Research Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage
and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract Research
Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage and
Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Life
Science Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Chemical
Industries, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries,
Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by Solution - Laboratory Information Management
Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data
Management Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES),
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
Solution - Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS),
Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management
Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise
Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic
Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS),
Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract
Research Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage
and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract Research
Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage and
Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Life
Science Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Chemical
Industries, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries,
Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by Solution - Laboratory Information Management
Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data
Management Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES),
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
Solution - Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS),
Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management
Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise
Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic
Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS),
Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract
Research Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage
and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract Research
Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage and
Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Life
Science Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Chemical
Industries, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries,
Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by Solution - Laboratory Information Management
Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data
Management Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES),
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
Solution - Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS),
Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management
Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise
Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic
Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS),
Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract
Research Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage
and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract Research
Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage and
Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Life
Science Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Chemical
Industries, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries,
Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by Solution - Laboratory Information Management
Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data
Management Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES),
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
Solution - Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS),
Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management
Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise
Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic
Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS),
Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract
Research Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage
and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
End-Use - Life Science Companies, Contract Research
Organizations, Chemical Industries, Food & Beverage and
Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Life
Science Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Chemical
Industries, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries,
Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Informatics by Solution - Laboratory Information Management
Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data
Management Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES),
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Laboratory Informatics by
Solution - Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS),
Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management
Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise
Content Management (ECM) and Other Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Informatics
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic
Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS),
Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
