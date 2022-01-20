Global Laboratory Informatics Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Informatics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798966/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by advancements in integrated laboratory informatics solutions, growing need for laboratory automation, increasing demand for biorepositories and biobanks, growing demand from academic research institutes and contract research organizations (CROs) and increasing need to adhere to regulatory standards Advent of big data analytics and digital systems is fueling growth for laboratory informatics. Driven by their ability to generate reliable information, several healthcare service providers are now integrating laboratory informatics systems. This is assisting them in significantly reducing diagnostic errors while also improving patient outcomes. The ongoing technological advancements are assisting companies in offering interactive and faster laboratory informatics solutions to end users. The introduction of digital platforms, automated workstations, and system instruments software is enabling end users to improve operational efficiency as well as minimize manual errors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Informatics estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.9% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.3% share of the global Laboratory Informatics market. Growing impetus on minimizing data processing errors, along with rising popularity of integrated services is fueling demand for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). The advanced electronic lab notebooks (ELN) system market is expected to experience strong growth on account of higher implementations in analytical chemistry labs.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $454.8 Million by 2026



The Laboratory Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$454.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$495.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America leads the global market for laboratory informatics systems, on account of favorable policies to promote laboratory informatics solutions deployment, availability of superior infrastructure along with digital literacy and the presence of large pharmaceutical companies. In addition, factors such as increasing adoption of integrated laboratory systems, growing need for early drug discovery, increase in biobanks, growing government funding for research activities, strict regulatory requirements and expanding range of lab informatics products and services are factors stimulating growth in the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth, supported by rising R&D spending by both private and public sectors, increase in the number of CROs delivering LIMS solutions and growing awareness on LIMS.



Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) Segment to Reach $405.8 Million by 2026



A scientific data management system (SDMS) refers to a software tool that acts as a document management system (DMS) to capture, catalog, and archive data generated by various lab instruments such as mass spectrometry and HPLC, and applications like LIMS, ELNs and analytical applications. In the global Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$243 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$369.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.9 Million by the year 2026.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Laboratory Informatics Market

Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for

Laboratory Information Systems

EXHIBIT 2: Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Select

Countries: As of October 17th, 2021

An Introduction to Laboratory Informatics

Types of Lab Informatics Solutions

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

LIMS: A Major Category in the Laboratory Informatics Market

Service Segment Leads Lab Informatics Market

Cloud-based Laboratory Informatics Poised for High Growth

Competition

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for

Laboratory Informatics

EXHIBIT 3: Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Laboratory Informatics Market Gains Traction amidst Growing

Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit

Informatics Market

Cloud: A Key Aspect of Connected Labs

Overcoming Challenges to a Fully Connected Laboratory

Noteworthy Trends in Laboratory Informatics Marketplace

User-Centered Designs

Connectivity & Interoperability

Cost of Automation

Lab of the Future

Healthcare Laboratory Informatics: Favorable Growth Outlook

Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Health Labs

Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:

A Key Market Driver for Lab Informatics Market

EXHIBIT 4: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 5: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 6: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2020

EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

EXHIBIT 9: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Laboratory

Informatics Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the

US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Lab Informatics Market to Benefit from the Increasing R&D

Spending in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors

EXHIBIT 14: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)

for 2015-2025

Increasing Popularity of Cloud-based Lab Informatics: A Market

Opportunity

Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs

Application of Augmented Reality (AR) to Support Evolution of

Lab Informatics

AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in Laboratory Informatics

EXHIBIT 15: AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$

Million for Years 2020 & 2025

Technology Advancements in LIMS and ELN

Lab Informatics and Analytics Emerge as Key Tools in Modern-Day

Labs

LIMS Market Poised to Benefit from Digitization of Laboratories

Significant Advantages of LIMS for Laboratories Drive Adoption

Digitization of Healthcare Drives Integration of LIS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Pathology Increases LIMS Adoption

LIMS to Resolve Challenges Facing Biobanking Research

Notable LIMS Trends Fuel Radical Changes in Most Laboratories

Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for

Robust and Comprehensive LIS

Increasing Integration of Informatics Solutions in Life Science

Laboratories

Informatics Approaches to In Silico Drug Discovery

Building Laboratory Informatics Capacity: Essential for

Effective AMR Surveillance

Lab Informatics Tool Helps Improve Food and Beverage Testing

Lab Capabilities

Rising Prominence of Lab Informatics Tools for Environmental

Monitoring

EXHIBIT 16: Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales

in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and

2027

Challenges Facing Laboratory Informatics Market



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



