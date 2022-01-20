Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market to Reach US$16.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798925/?utm_source=GNW

Registering and protecting intellectual property has been a significant area of concern for large business organizations due to the possibility of disputes arising at the time of signing of mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and contracts. Intellectual property rights and royalty management software solutions assist companies in optimizing their revenues, capitalizing on and protecting their intellectual properties, and efficiently managing risks. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the growing need of protecting intellectual property assets against duplicity or piracy and the increasing necessity to monetize the assets. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by various organizations shifting from on-premise deployments to cloud-based solutions, and the continuous need of users to upgrade their intellectual property rights and royalty solution. Moreover, the market growth would be propelled by the increased adoption by educational institutions and government agencies. The rapid adoption by educational institutions is attributed to the implementation of digital education and advanced technology-based e-learning services by educational institutions. The media and entertainment sector accounts for the largest revenue share in the intellectual property rights and royalty management market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period. Media & Entertainment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market. Growth in the Media & Entertainment segment is being driven by the growing need for content monetization among several broadcasting services, such as over-the-top broadcasting and TV broadcasting.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026



The Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share and growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption across various industries, such as IT, telecom, life sciences, and healthcare, with the aim of protecting their assets and innovations. Growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by an increased adoption of intellectual property rights and royalty management solutions in countries, such as India, Japan, and China, for better utilization of assets.



IT & Telecom Segment to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026



In the global IT & Telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.9 Million by the year 2026.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies

Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis

Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Intellectual Property Rights &

Royalty Management Market

Combating the Pandemic: COVID-19 Poses New Challenges to the

IPR Market

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights and Royalty Management: An

Overview

Intellectual Property (IP) - An Introduction

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights

Importance of Intellectual Property

Types of Intellectual Property Protections

Royalty Management Software and Services

Maintaining Control Over Licensing, Metadata, Royalties,

Ownership and Copyright of Digital Content

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Vertical

EXHIBIT 3: World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty

Management Market by Vertical (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Media & Entertainment, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel &

Hospitality, and Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty

Management Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 5: World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty

Management Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR

for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada,

Europe, USA, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of

IPR and Royalty Management Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

IPR Protection, GDP & Technology Transfer Inter-linked

Key Benefits with Rights Management Partners

IP?s Relationship with Trade

Strategies to Protect IP Rights on Social Media

EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed

Media Services: Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by

Select Countries for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020

IP Rights in Digital Media

EXHIBIT 8: Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by

Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025

Succession-planning of IP: A Risky Affair

IP Harms Innovation

Opposition to IP Protection

IP Opponents Seek Advantage

Blockchain for Managing IP Rights

Blockchain as IP Registry

Blockchain for IP Rights Management of Commercialization

Practices & Technology Transfer

Blockchain for Licensing & Micropayments through Smart Contracts

Dynamic Changes to the IP Law Landscape Augur Well

The Most Important IP Aspects to Address in the Immediate Term

Rising Automation to Drive Demand for IPR

EXHIBIT 9: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Big Data, Data Privacy, and Strategy in IP Litigation

Risks of Ignoring or Focusing too Much on IP Issues

Minimizing IP Counterfeiting

Most Common IP-Related Mistakes of Businesses

Importance of First Amendment and Fair Use Issues for Owners of

IP Rights

Critical Steps Businesses Need to Take Prior to, During, and

After a Data Breach

EXHIBIT 10: Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak

during the Period Jan-Apr 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization

Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019

IP Issues Associated with AI and ML

IP-Related Hurdles During Acquisition of Companies

EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated

Percentage Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020

over 1H 2019

Selection of an IP Law Firm to Represent Licensing Interests

EXHIBIT 13: World LPO Market (2018 & 2024): Percentage Value

Breakdown for Litigation Support, Contract Drafting, E-

Discovery, Patent Support, and Other LPO Services

Copyright Protection for Quantum Computing

A Note On Semiconductor IP Trends

Semiconductor IP Business Models

EXHIBIT 14: World Market for Semiconductor IP by IP Source:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Royalty,

and License



