Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market to Reach US$16.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Registering and protecting intellectual property has been a significant area of concern for large business organizations due to the possibility of disputes arising at the time of signing of mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and contracts. Intellectual property rights and royalty management software solutions assist companies in optimizing their revenues, capitalizing on and protecting their intellectual properties, and efficiently managing risks. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the growing need of protecting intellectual property assets against duplicity or piracy and the increasing necessity to monetize the assets. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by various organizations shifting from on-premise deployments to cloud-based solutions, and the continuous need of users to upgrade their intellectual property rights and royalty solution. Moreover, the market growth would be propelled by the increased adoption by educational institutions and government agencies. The rapid adoption by educational institutions is attributed to the implementation of digital education and advanced technology-based e-learning services by educational institutions. The media and entertainment sector accounts for the largest revenue share in the intellectual property rights and royalty management market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period. Media & Entertainment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market. Growth in the Media & Entertainment segment is being driven by the growing need for content monetization among several broadcasting services, such as over-the-top broadcasting and TV broadcasting.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
The Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share and growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption across various industries, such as IT, telecom, life sciences, and healthcare, with the aim of protecting their assets and innovations. Growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by an increased adoption of intellectual property rights and royalty management solutions in countries, such as India, Japan, and China, for better utilization of assets.
IT & Telecom Segment to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
In the global IT & Telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.9 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 225 Featured)
- Anaqua, Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- CPA Global
- Dependable Solutions, Inc.
- FADEL
- Filmtrack, Inc.
- FlexTrac®
- Flowhaven Oy
- IBM Corporation
- Ingenta
- KlarisIP
- Klopotek AG
- Selectiva Systems, Inc.
- Vistex, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies
Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis
Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Intellectual Property Rights &
Royalty Management Market
Combating the Pandemic: COVID-19 Poses New Challenges to the
IPR Market
Intellectual Property (IP) Rights and Royalty Management: An
Overview
Intellectual Property (IP) - An Introduction
Intellectual Property (IP) Rights
Importance of Intellectual Property
Types of Intellectual Property Protections
Royalty Management Software and Services
Maintaining Control Over Licensing, Metadata, Royalties,
Ownership and Copyright of Digital Content
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Vertical
EXHIBIT 3: World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty
Management Market by Vertical (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Media & Entertainment, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel &
Hospitality, and Other Verticals
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty
Management Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 5: World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty
Management Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR
for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada,
Europe, USA, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of
IPR and Royalty Management Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
IPR Protection, GDP & Technology Transfer Inter-linked
Key Benefits with Rights Management Partners
IP?s Relationship with Trade
Strategies to Protect IP Rights on Social Media
EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed
Media Services: Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by
Select Countries for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020
IP Rights in Digital Media
EXHIBIT 8: Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by
Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025
Succession-planning of IP: A Risky Affair
IP Harms Innovation
Opposition to IP Protection
IP Opponents Seek Advantage
Blockchain for Managing IP Rights
Blockchain as IP Registry
Blockchain for IP Rights Management of Commercialization
Practices & Technology Transfer
Blockchain for Licensing & Micropayments through Smart Contracts
Dynamic Changes to the IP Law Landscape Augur Well
The Most Important IP Aspects to Address in the Immediate Term
Rising Automation to Drive Demand for IPR
EXHIBIT 9: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Big Data, Data Privacy, and Strategy in IP Litigation
Risks of Ignoring or Focusing too Much on IP Issues
Minimizing IP Counterfeiting
Most Common IP-Related Mistakes of Businesses
Importance of First Amendment and Fair Use Issues for Owners of
IP Rights
Critical Steps Businesses Need to Take Prior to, During, and
After a Data Breach
EXHIBIT 10: Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak
during the Period Jan-Apr 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization
Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019
IP Issues Associated with AI and ML
IP-Related Hurdles During Acquisition of Companies
EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated
Percentage Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020
over 1H 2019
Selection of an IP Law Firm to Represent Licensing Interests
EXHIBIT 13: World LPO Market (2018 & 2024): Percentage Value
Breakdown for Litigation Support, Contract Drafting, E-
Discovery, Patent Support, and Other LPO Services
Copyright Protection for Quantum Computing
A Note On Semiconductor IP Trends
Semiconductor IP Business Models
EXHIBIT 14: World Market for Semiconductor IP by IP Source:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Royalty,
and License
