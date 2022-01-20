Global Food Service Industry Market to Reach US$4.1 Trillion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Service industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798621/?utm_source=GNW

As such, foodservice accounts for about 45%-50% of total spending on food in the US, while the percentage in lesser-developed markets can be in the range of 10%-15% or less of total spending on food. The main contributors to growth in the industry include socio-economic conditions, such as high disposable income, busy and increased mobile life, rise in outsourcing of non-core activities by companies and market expansion into new areas such as transport and retail. Some other factors that can influence the market include tourism, immigration, food variety, access to food service places and technological advancements as in Internet through online ordering. A major growth of food service industry is expected as food service operators are encouraged to invest more in eco-friendly and energy efficient equipment to meet the changing needs. Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected operations in the overall food service industry including that of fast food facilities and QSRs, long term prospects remain positive, presenting considerable opportunities for the food service market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Service Industry estimated at US$3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Full Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fast Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.1% share of the global Food Service Industry market. Full service restaurants (FSRs) are joining the takeaway bandwagon. An increasing number of FSRs are offering takeaway options. Moreover, restaurants are developing new menus for takeaways rather than serving the dine-in menu in the takeaway segment. Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), also known as fast food restaurants, are establishments that are involved in serving fast food and have minimal table services. The convenience and economical foods and time and cost savings are fueling growth in the QSRs market. The rapid growth of the online delivery and home delivery markets, driven by growing consumer desire for home delivery of foods, is also driving growth.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $800.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $776.9 Billion by 2026



The Food Service Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$800.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$776.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$825.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Limited Service Segment to Reach $864.6 Billion by 2026



In the global Limited Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$517.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$664.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 200 Featured)



Applebee’s Services, Inc.

ARAMARK Corporation

Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc.

Autogrill S.p.A

Brinker International, Inc.

Burger King Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants, Inc.

Compass Group PLC

Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Delaware North Companies, Inc.

Denny’s Corp.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Eddie Rockets (IRL) Ltd.

Gate Gourmet Inc

IHOP Corp.

International Dairy Queen, Inc.

Johnsonville Sausage LLC

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.

LSG Sky Chefs

McDonald’s Corporation

Mitchells & Butlers Plc

Quiznos Sub

Skylark Co., Ltd.

Sodexo SA

SONIC Corp.

Starbucks Corporation

Wendy’s International, Inc.

Whitbread PLC

Yum! Brands, Inc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798621/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Food Service Industry

EXHIBIT 2: Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19

Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners

at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Food Services Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Pandemic Brings About Significant Changes in Consumers? Dine

Out Behaviors

EXHIBIT 4: Percentage of Consumers in the US Opting for

Takeout/ Delivery Options for Food at Restaurants: Mar 20 VS

Aug 21

EXHIBIT 5: Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by

Platform-to-Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer

Delivery for 2017 and 2020

Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services &

Mobile Apps Drive the Demand

More Focus on Food Safety

Contactless Technology Gains Popularity Amid Safety Concerns

Dining Redefined

Sustainable? Becomes a Key Word to Attract Customers

On-the-Go & Healthy Options: Prominent Gainers from COVID-19

EXHIBIT 6: Percentage of Consumers in the US Opting for Onsite

Food Consumption at Restaurants: Mar 20 VS Aug 21

Favored by Consumer Spending, Foodservice Industry Heads

towards Stable Growth

Food Service Industry: An Overview

Changing Dynamics of Food Service Industry

Evolution of Food Service Industry

Types of Foodservice Outlets

Foodservice Formats Impacting the Restaurant Industry

Retail Foodservice Challenges

Big Challenges of Institutional Foodservice



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Restaurant Operators Continue to Struggle with Sourcing Issues &

Shortages Amid the Pandemic

Healthy Eating Catches up in Foodservice Outlets

EXHIBIT 7: U.S Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health

Foods March-June 2020 (In %)

Convenience is the Name of the Game

Momentum in Plant-based Foods Picks Pace as Covid-19

Prioritizes Health

EXHIBIT 8: World Market for Protein Alternatives in US$

Million: 2020-2027

Food Service Providers Shrink Menu Size to Remain Buoyant

EXHIBIT 9: Menu Changes at US Restaurants in Response to COVID-

19: Q1 2021

Minimizing Food Waste Gains Momentum

Industry Witnesses a Shift to Non-alcoholism and Drinks with

Lower ABV

Technology Helps Food Service Industry Remain Afloat in

Turbulent Times

EXHIBIT 10: Application of Technology by Consumers of Food

Services: 2020

Convenience Drives Sales in Quick Service Restaurant Business

EXHIBIT 11: Percentage Consumers Interested in Meal Kits from

Restaurants: 2021

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

The Online Food Delivery Edge

Virtual Restaurants Take-On as Online Ordering Trend Picks Pace

Popularity of Cloud Kitchens Attracts More Vendors to the Food

Service Business

Smartphone Penetration & Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Food

Delivery Services

EXHIBIT 12: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions (2016-2021)

Noteworthy Customer Service Trends

Technology Trends in Restaurants

EXHIBIT 13: Technology Areas that Require Improvement as per

Consumer Survey: 2020

Equipment Trends in Food Services Industry

Foodservice Industry Trends with Potential Influence on

Equipment Market

Electric Equipment Becomes More Popular

Touchless Equipment Gain Attention amid the Pandemic

Shrinking Kitchens Call for Labor Reducing Equipment

Cooking Equipment that is Multi-Functional as well as Visually

Appealing

Multitap Water Dispensers

Industry witnesses Demand for Onsite Recycling Bins and

Composting Bins

Quick Response Code Takes Place of Physical Menus

Restaurants Move towards Eco-friendly Disposable Options

Favorable Consumer Sentiment Towards Outdoor Dining Options to

Champion ?Streeteries? Trend Beyond the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 14: Consumer Preference for Outdoor Seating at

Restaurants in the US, by Age Group: 2021

Farm-to-table Restaurants Catch up

Gen Z Consumers to Shape Future Restaurant Trends

EXHIBIT 15: Working Age Population by Generation: 2010, 2021,

and 2030

EXHIBIT 16: Social Media Platform Usage by Generation Z on a

Daily Basis: 2020

Management Systems for Food Safety Gain Traction

Automated Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector

The Impact of Robotics on Food Service Sector

IoT Seeks Role in Food Service Industry

Other Technologies Impacting Food Services

3D Printing

CRISPR

Personized Food



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Full Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Full Service by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fast Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fast Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fast Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Limited Service

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Limited Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Limited Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Restaurant

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Restaurant Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Restaurant Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Technology- the Way Forward

Robust Growth in Online Food Delivery Services

EXHIBIT 17: Penetration (%) of Online Food Delivery Market in

the US by Restaurant-to-Consumer and Platform-to-Consumer

Segments for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 18: Breakdown of US Food Expenditure (in %) by At-Home

Food and Away from Home Food Segments for 2010-2020

Long-term Outlook

EXHIBIT 19: Number of Employees in Millions in Food Service

Industry: Jan 2020 to July 2021

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Commercial

and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 20: Foodservice Industry Monthly Losses as % of Regular

Revenues in Select European Countries due to COVID-19 Outbreak

in 2020

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 21: Foodservice Market in Italy by type of Cuisine: 2020

Market Analytics

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Commercial

and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and

Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other Restaurant

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Food Service

Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Food Service Industry by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Industry

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food

Service Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food,

Limited Service and Other Restaurant Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Full Service, Fast Food, Limited

Service and Other Restaurant Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Service

Industry by Restaurant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Full Service, Fast Food, Limited Service and Other

Restaurant Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food

Service Industry by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Service



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798621/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________