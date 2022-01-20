Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Record 2021 Earnings of $13.8 Million, or $1.92 Per Share; Fourth Quarter Earnings were $3.1 million, or $0.45 Per Share

JONESBORO, Ga., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced record 2021 earnings of $13.8 million, or $1.92 per share compared to $4.4 million, or $0.62 per share in fiscal 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased 211% from the prior year ended December 31, 2020 due primarily to lower loan loss provisions associated with the pandemic uncertainty and higher gains on SBA loan sales. For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.1 million or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Fourth quarter earnings included lower net interest income and higher operating expenses relative to the prior quarter.

Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:

  • All regulatory applications have been submitted and remain pending. On October 29, 2021, HSBI, Heritage Southeast Bank and VyStar Credit Union mutually agreed to extend the time available to obtain regulatory approvals until February 28, 2022.
  • Pre-tax core earnings increased to $6.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter September 30, 2021. Earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 excluding transaction costs was $17.7 million, or $2.45 per share.
  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $64.2 million in 2021 or 6.5%.
  • Asset quality continued to improve as non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.16% at December 31, 2021 from 0.79% a year ago. Allowance for loan losses increased to 1.46% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, from 1.42% the prior quarter. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in the current quarter was primarily due to net loan recoveries totaling $391,000.

“The results for fiscal year 2021 reflect an outstanding effort on behalf of the Heritage Southeast Bank team to continue to produce strong results in the face of the pandemic and added responsibilities of preparing for the acquisition by VyStar Credit Union. The team at HSB worked diligently to grow all aspects of our balance sheet, while at the same time completely cleaning the balance sheet of pre-pandemic problem assets,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “When we combined our three banks just over two years ago, we knew the path would be challenging, but we also knew the potential was worth it. Everyone on the team pulled together and were intentional on creating an exceptional customer experience while leveraging our talents to grow earnings. I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment each team member has provided to Heritage Southeast Bank.” Moreland added, “as we transition HSB into VyStar, the momentum we have in Georgia will provide VyStar with a great start to developing their vision.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income decreased to $12.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 from $13.2 million in the third quarter. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.45% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and margin was negatively impacted by lower revenue on the PPP portfolio. At December 31, 2021, the Company holds less than 100 PPP loans totaling $11.2 million, down approximately $12.5 million from the previous quarter. Related interest and fees totaled $428,000 in the period compared to $1.0 million during the third quarter. The earning asset yield decreased 18 basis points to 3.60% during the fourth quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 4 basis points to 0.29% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.23% for the fourth quarter from 3.28% one quarter earlier.

Loan Loss Provisions

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the fourth quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability for borrowers to meet their loan obligations. Additionally, asset quality continued to improve. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of December 31, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Fourth quarter non-interest income increased to $5.4 million from $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gains on the sale of SBA loans increased to $1.5 million during the quarter from $652,000 the previous quarter. Meanwhile, service charges and fees as well as interchange and ATM fees remained similar to the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased to $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $12.9 million the prior quarter. The fourth quarter included approximately $2.5 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021, relative to $1.64 billion at the previous quarter end. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased to $291.2 million, from $287.5 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale increased by $25.5 million to $197.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.8 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, remained at $1.04 billion at December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $10.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $23.1 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased slightly to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.41 billion three months earlier. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 34.0% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 30.8%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 19.3% and time deposits at 15.9%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $3.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $4.1 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease during the fourth quarter reflected a decrease of $408,000 in non-performing loans and $271,000 in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.16% of total assets compared to $3.3 million, or 0.20% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses increased slightly to $15.2 million, or 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2021 despite the addition of zero loan loss provisions from $14.8 million, or 1.39% of total loans at September 30, 2021. The increase primarily related to net loan recoveries totaling $391,000 during the most recent quarter. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.46% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $154.0 million at December 31, 2021 from $152.3 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.31% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 7.31% at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $16.40 at December 31, 2021, an increase of 11.5% from December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.81%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.67%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.90%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Financial Highlights     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Earnings:     
Net Interest Income$12,633 $13,152 $12,727 $12,769 $12,530 
Net Income 3,108  3,503  2,869  4,333  977 
Net Income excluding transaction costs 4,809  4,368  4,146  4,333  977 
      
Per Share Data:     
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.45 $0.50 $0.41 $0.62 $0.14 
Diluted$0.43 $0.49 $0.40 $0.60 $0.14 
Diluted excluding transaction costs$0.67 $0.60 $0.57 $0.60 $0.14 
Weighted average number of shares:     
Basic 6,979  6,976  6,967  6,956  6,924 
Diluted 7,218  7,222  7,212  7,179  7,139 
Period-end number of shares (1) 7,220  7,220  7,220  7,222  7,227 
Book value per share (period-end)$21.32 $21.09 $20.65 $20.18 $19.76 
Tangible book value per share (period-end)$16.40 $16.13 $15.65 $15.16 $14.71 
      
Key Ratios (percent):     
Return on average assets 0.75% 0.84% 0.69% 1.10% 0.25%
Return on average assets excluding transaction costs 1.16% 1.05% 1.00% 1.10% 0.25%
Return on average tangible equity 10.61% 12.15% 10.34% 16.28% 3.66%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs 16.41% 15.15% 14.95% 16.28% 3.66%
Yield on interest earning assets 3.60% 3.78% 3.72% 4.00% 4.05%
Cost of funds 0.29% 0.33% 0.36% 0.42% 0.52%
Net interest margin 3.31% 3.45% 3.36% 3.58% 3.53%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.23% 3.28% 3.26% 3.48% 3.50%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 29.9% 25.4% 26.6% 26.0% 26.7%
Efficiency ratio 77.4% 72.0% 76.5% 67.2% 83.1%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs 63.7% 65.9% 67.2% 67.2% 83.1%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.31% 7.26% 6.99% 6.81% 6.93%
      
Asset Quality (period-end):     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.44% 1.39% 1.43% 1.41% 1.32%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.46% 1.42% 1.52% 1.53% 1.44%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 877.7% 692.3% 1113.0% 731.0% 143.1%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16% 0.20% 0.18% 0.24% 0.79%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.15% 0.12% 0.04% -0.43% 0.19%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.15% 0.13% 0.04% -0.46% 0.21%
      
Capital (period-end):     
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:    
CET1 12.67% 12.29% 12.32% 12.02% 11.95%
Tier 1 12.67% 12.29% 12.32% 12.02% 11.95%
Total 13.90% 13.50% 13.57% 13.27% 13.19%
Leverage 9.81% 9.40% 9.01% 9.10% 8.98%
      
Other (period-end):     
Branches 23  23  22  22  22 
FTE 280  278  276  278  288 
      
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.   



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)    
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 
Interest and dividend revenue:     
   Loans, including fees$12,666$12,705$12,592$12,625$12,938 
   PPP loans, including fees 428 1,014 1,024 1,071 984 
   Investment securities 518 564 376 516 393 
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 113 107 79 55 61 
      Total interest and dividend revenue 13,725 14,390 14,071 14,267 14,376 
      
Interest expense:     
   Deposits 703 760 843 986 1,256 
   Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 8 8 6 10 15 
   Line of credit 253 192 124 110 181 
   Subordinated notes 47 198 290 310 310 
   Junior subordinated debentures 81 80 81 82 84 
Total interest expense 1,092 1,238 1,344 1,498 1,846 
      
Net interest income 12,633 13,152 12,727 12,769 12,530 
Provision for loan losses - - - - 1,700 
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 12,633 13,152 12,727 12,769 10,830 
      
Noninterest revenue:     
   Service charges and fees 1,608 1,571 1,291 1,285 1,574 
   Interchange and ATM fees 1,506 1,517 1,665 1,536 1,480 
   Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,521 652 738 906 924 
   Other 759 741 913 765 579 
      Total noninterest revenue 5,394 4,481 4,607 4,492 4,557 
      
Operating expenses:     
   Salaries and employee benefits 6,692 6,760 6,551 6,528 8,309 
   Occupancy and equipment 1,394 1,434 1,443 1,402 1,404 
   Other real estate expenses, including losses     
   on sales and impairments, net 93 27 165 7 391 
   Transaction costs 2,480 1,069 1,612 - - 
   Other 3,538 3,634 3,720 3,904 4,335 
      Total other operating expenses 14,197 12,924 13,491 11,841 14,439 
      Income before income tax expense 3,830 4,709 3,843 5,420 948 
Income tax expense 722 1,206 974 1,087 (29)
      Net income$3,108$3,503$2,869$4,333$977 
      
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:     
   Basic 6,979 6,976 6,967 6,956 6,924 
   Diluted 7,218 7,222 7,212 7,179 7,139 
      
Earnings per share:     
   Basic$0.45$0.50$0.41$0.62$0.14 
   Diluted$0.43$0.49$0.40$0.60$0.14 
      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(in thousands, except per share data)  
   
   
 Years Ended
 (Unaudited) 
 December 31,December 31,
  2021 2020
Interest and dividend revenue:  
   Loans, including fees$50,263$52,056
   PPP loans, including fees 3,862 2,173
   Investment securities 1,975 1,831
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 354 524
      Total interest and dividend revenue 56,454 56,584
   
Interest expense:  
   Deposits 3,292 6,408
   Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 33 106
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 38
   Line of credit 678 612
   Subordinated debt 844 623
   Junior subordinated debentures 325 384
Total interest expense 5,172 8,171
   
Net interest income 51,282 48,413
Provision for loan losses - 9,350
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 51,282 39,063
   
Noninterest revenue:  
   Service charges and fees 5,755 5,923
   Interchange and ATM fees 6,225 5,689
   Securities gains, net - 1,313
   Gain on sale of SBA loans 3,817 1,811
   Other 3,176 2,602
      Total noninterest revenue 18,973 17,338
   
Operating expenses:  
   Salaries and employee benefits 26,531 27,519
   Occupancy and equipment 5,674 5,555
   Other real estate expenses, including losses  
   on sales and impairments, net 292 1,196
   Transaction costs 5,160 -
   Other 14,795 16,639
      Total other operating expenses 52,452 50,909
      Income before income tax expense 17,803 5,492
Income tax expense 3,989 1,050
      Net income$13,814$4,442
   
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:  
   Basic 6,971 6,911
   Diluted 7,210 7,126
   
Earnings per share:  
   Basic$1.98$0.64
   Diluted$1.92$0.62
   



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(in thousands)      
       
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)  
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020  
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$29,689 $28,201 $27,722 $23,851 $29,092  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 261,513  259,342  278,360  246,824  189,533  
   Cash and cash equivalents 291,202  287,543  306,082  270,675  218,625  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 197,309  171,804  173,606  174,785  169,329  
Other investments 786  786  786  786  1,203  
Loans:      
Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,044,413  1,044,938  999,127  994,251  980,257  
PPP loans 10,912  23,051  59,233  88,201  87,775  
Allowance for loan losses (15,228) (14,837) (15,159) (15,256) (14,117) 
   Loans, net 1,040,097  1,053,152  1,043,201  1,067,196  1,053,915  
       
Premises and equipment, net 35,136  35,770  36,114  37,220  37,165  
Bank owned life insurance 34,634  34,404  34,174  33,925  28,734  
Other real estate owned 857  1,128  1,533  1,839  2,593  
Goodwill 28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  
Core deposit intangible, net 7,283  7,521  7,758  7,995  8,232  
Deferred tax asset, net 12,093  12,261  13,313  14,362  14,900  
Other assets 6,893  7,366  7,423  8,140  8,219  
   Total Assets$1,654,565 $1,640,010 $1,652,265 $1,645,198 $1,571,190  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing$485,754 $490,341 $488,877 $479,653 $415,476  
Interest-bearing demand 275,115  259,811  270,380  269,517  283,009  
Money market and savings 439,965  427,272  425,371  422,904  385,246  
Time 226,604  237,292  250,839  261,710  278,825  
   Total deposits 1,427,438  1,414,716  1,435,467  1,433,784  1,362,556  
       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,988  23,424  15,241  13,413  13,187  
Line of credit 34,188  23,688  22,688  14,688  14,688  
Subordinated notes -  8,674  13,165  19,656  19,646  
Junior subordinated debentures 9,403  9,365  9,327  9,288  9,250  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,588  7,862  7,312  8,598  9,030  
   Total liabilities 1,500,605  1,487,729  1,503,200  1,499,427  1,428,357  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
Common stock 703  702  702  702  702  
Additional paid in capital 117,443  117,298  117,151  116,972  116,825  
Retained earnings 37,798  34,689  31,186  28,316  23,983  
Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,984) (408) 26  (219) 1,323  
   Total Shareholders' Equity 153,960  152,281  149,065  145,771  142,833  
   Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,654,565 $1,640,010 $1,652,265 $1,645,198 $1,571,190  
       



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Income before income tax expense (GAAP)$3,830 $4,709 $3,843 $5,420 $948 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -  1,700 
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 93  27  165  7  391 
Loss on sub-lease -  -  -  -  800 
Employee restructuring costs 311  -  -  -  1,310 
Transaction costs 2,480  1,069  1,612  -  - 
PPP impact (428) (1,014) (1,024) (1,396) (984)
Pre-tax core earnings$6,286 $4,791 $4,596 $4,031 $4,165 
      


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Loan Portfolio     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
    
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Real estate loans:     
   Construction and land development$159,630 $154,487 $144,263 $152,889 $142,513 
   Single-family residential 158,667  163,412  162,996  165,362  171,153 
   Commercial - owner occupied 265,900  275,220  260,186  266,258  259,592 
   Commercial - other 239,994  228,229  214,995  198,965  192,808 
   Multifamily 6,592  13,826  14,017  6,746  14,171 
      Total real estate loans 830,783  835,174  796,457  790,220  780,237 
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 202,966  197,084  190,095  190,365  184,509 
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 12,081  14,015  13,874  14,861  16,677 
      Gross loans 1,045,830  1,046,273  1,000,426  995,446  981,423 
Unearned income (1,417) (1,335) (1,299) (1,195) (1,166)
      Loans, net of unearned income$1,044,413 $1,044,938 $999,127 $994,251 $980,257 
      
      
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
PPP loans:     
   Up to $50,000$644 $2,344 $7,033 $11,718 $11,701 
   $50,001 - $150,000 804  3,936  15,438  24,231  23,448 
   $150,001 - $2 million 9,788  15,328  26,384  35,498  36,357 
   Greater than $2 million -  2,155  11,963  17,953  17,953 
      Total PPP loans (1) 11,236  23,763  60,818  89,400  89,459 
Unearned income (324) (712) (1,585) (1,199) (1,684)
      PPP loans, net of unearned income$10,912 $23,051 $59,233 $88,201 $87,775 
      
(1) December 31, 2021 includes $10.2 million and $1.0 million of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.  



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Asset Quality Information      
(Unaudited) (in thousands)      
     
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020  
Classified assets:      
Nonperforming loans$1,735 $2,143 $1,362 $2,087 $9,866  
Other real estate owned 857  1,128  1,533  1,839  2,593  
Total nonperforming assets 2,592  3,271  2,895  3,926  12,459  
Accruing classified loans 676  804  811  835  888  
Total classified assets$3,268 $4,075 $3,706 $4,761 $13,347  
       
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL 1.9% 2.5% 2.3% 3.1% 8.9% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16% 0.20% 0.18% 0.24% 0.79% 
       
Allowance for loan losses:      
Balance at beginning of period$14,837 $15,159 $15,256 $14,117 $12,925  
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -  1,700  
Charge-offs (295) (403) (195) (198) (860) 
Recoveries 686  81  98  1,337  352  
Balance at end of period$15,228 $14,837 $15,159 $15,256 $14,117  
       
Loans, excluding PPP loans$1,044,413 $1,044,938 $999,127 $994,251 $980,257  
PPP loans 10,912  23,051  59,233  88,201  87,775  
Performing past due loans 1,277  3,541  1,464  2,500  2,472  
Allowance as % of loans 1.44% 1.39% 1.43% 1.41% 1.32% 
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.46% 1.42% 1.52% 1.53% 1.44% 
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 877.7% 692.3% 1113.0% 731.0% 143.1% 
Average loans, excluding PPP loans 1,044,492  1,017,213  993,346  988,230  960,808  
Average PPP loans 15,164  40,910  77,325  83,489  100,725  
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.15% 0.12% 0.04% -0.43% 0.19% 
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.15% 0.13% 0.04% -0.46% 0.21% 