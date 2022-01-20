White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.50 Million, or $1.50 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2021 and Earns a Record $7.05 Million for the Year; Results Highlighted By Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year-Over-Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 18.4% to $1.50 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.26 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the prior quarter, the Company earned $1.93 million, or $1.99 per diluted share. For the year, net income increased 84.4% to a record $7.05 million, or $7.23 per diluted share, compared to $3.82 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, in 2020. All financial results are unaudited.
“Our full year 2021 operating results were the best in the Company’s 16-year history, with record net income of $7.05 million, fueled by net interest income generation and an expanding net interest margin,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Fourth quarter 2021 results were also strong, with net income increasing 18.4% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. We achieved double digit loan and deposit growth for the year, which contributed to our compelling results and strengthened balance sheet. Northwest Arkansas remains one of the fastest growing markets in the United States, and we remain focused on building long-term customer relationships while creating value for our customers and shareholders.”
“We continue to take advantage of the growth in our markets by fostering new customer relationships and capturing market share,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “We are particularly encouraged with the growth in noninterest bearing demand deposits, which increased 34.8% year-over-year and represented 31.9% of total deposits at year end. Our success in gathering new low-cost deposits is a direct result of the dedication and effort of our employees, who continue to focus on bringing in full banking relationships. This deposit gathering strategy has supported our loan growth while reducing our reliance on borrowed funds, and has helped expand our net interest margin.”
“During both rounds of Federal funding, we were active with helping our customers receive PPP loans from the SBA,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “Over the course of the two rounds of PPP lending, we funded 433 PPP loans totaling $29.0 million to both existing and new customers. At year-end, only 11 PPP loans totaling $392,000 remained on the books, as a majority of these loans were forgiven during the third and fourth quarter of 2021. We have also done an excellent job of replacing PPP loans with new loan originations, with strong demand for C&I loans and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans.”
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Fourth quarter net income increased 18.4% to $1.50 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, compared to $1.26 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Annualized return on average assets was 0.70% in the fourth quarter, compared to 0.68% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
- Annualized return on average equity was 7.49%, compared to 6.84% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
- There was no provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter or third quarter of 2021. This compared to a $458,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net loans increased 12.7% to $685.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $608.4 million at December 31, 2020.
- Total deposits increased 15.7% to $726.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $627.8 million a year ago.
- Noninterest bearing deposits increased 34.8% to $231.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $172.0 million a year ago.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $932,000, or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to $100,000, or 0.00% of total assets at December 31, 2020.
- Book value per common share was $80.77 at December 31, 2021, from $76.58 a year ago.
- Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.73% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.49% for the Bank at December 31, 2021.
Branch Expansion
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company opened its sixth branch, located in Harrison in the Durand Center at 303 N. Main Street, Suite 100. “This new branch is in an excellent location, and will help us expand our footprint into Boone County,” said Brant Ward, Chief Operating Officer. Harrison, located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, is nationally recognized as one of the "Best Small Towns in America" and was previously featured in Where to Retire Magazine as one of the best retirement towns in the United States. https://www.cityofharrison.com/
Income Statement
“The changes we made in our investments and funding mix over the last year helped reduce our dependency on brokered CDs, internet CDs and FHLB advances. As a result, we are now primarily funding new loan growth with low-cost deposits, which helped our fourth quarter net interest margin expand 11 basis points compared to the fourth quarter a year ago,” said Ward.
The Company’s NIM improved to 3.61% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and contracted three basis points compared to 3.64% in the prior quarter. For the year 2021, the net interest margin improved 12 basis points to 3.65%, compared to 3.53% for the year 2020.
Fourth quarter net interest income increased 19.2% to $7.4 million, compared to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total interest income increased 7.4% to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, from $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total interest expense decreased by 38.4% to $986,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, from $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year 2021, net interest income increased 14.9% to $28.3 million, compared to $24.6 million in 2020.
Noninterest income was $1.5 million in both the fourth quarter of 2021, and in the fourth quarter a year ago. Higher wealth management fee income and steady service charges and deposit fees was offset by a loss on sales and write-downs on foreclosed assets during the fourth quarter. For the year 2021, noninterest income increased 32.0% to $6.6 million, compared to $5.0 million in 2020, reflecting higher wealth management fees and an increase in secondary market fee income.
Noninterest expense increased to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher commissions due to increased revenues in business lines, residual costs related to the core conversion and costs associated with the new Harrison branch contributed to the increase during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2021, noninterest expense totaled $25.3 million from $21.6 million in 2020. The increase for 2021 compared to the prior year reflected increased employee compensation due to the Company’s growth, as well as residual costs related to the core conversion.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased 13.6% to $852.0 million at December 31, 2021, from $749.9 million at December 31, 2020, and decreased 1.6% compared to $866.1 million at September 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $45.7 million at December 31, 2021 from $23.0 million a year ago and decreased compared to $77.5 million at September 30, 2021. Investment securities increased to $80.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $73.1 million a year ago, as the Company actively moved cash balances into better yielding investment securities during the quarter.
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 12.7% to $685.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $608.4 million a year ago, and increased 3.6% compared to $661.7 million three months earlier. Through the close of the first round of the PPP program on August 8, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million to both existing and new customers. Through the close of the second round of the PPP program on May 31, 2021, the Bank had funded approximately 159 PPP loans totaling $8.3 million. As of December 31, 2021, no PPP loans from round one, and $392,000 in PPP loans from round two, remained on the books.
Total deposits increased 15.7% to $726.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $627.8 million a year ago and decreased 1.8% compared to $739.7 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 34.8% to $231.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $172.0 million a year ago. New customer relationships, primarily with low cost checking accounts, continue to account for a majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.
FHLB advances totaled $12.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $17.1 million at December 31, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.0% to $80.2 million at December 31, 2021, from $74.2 million at December 31, 2020 and increased 1.6% when compared to $78.9 million at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $80.77 at December 31, 2021 from $76.58 at December 31, 2020, and $81.47 at September 30, 2021.
Credit Quality
“We continue to be encouraged by the overall asset quality of our loan portfolio, and are working hard to maintain a moderate risk profile,” said Maland. “Additionally, we no longer had any loans on deferral at December 31, 2021, from the payment forbearance agreements we had made with some customers experiencing financial hardship at the early onset of the pandemic.”
Due to sound credit quality and a strong allowance for loan losses, the Company reported no provision for loan losses in both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2021. This compared to a $458,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Nonperforming loans totaled $221,000 at December 31, 2021. This compared to $149,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021, and no nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $932,000 at December 31, 2021, compared to $149,000 at September 30, 2021, and no nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020. The increase year-over-year was primarily due to the addition of $711,000 to Other Real Estate Owned during the fourth quarter of 2021. This addition was for a single piece of property.
Total nonperforming assets were 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2021, 0.02% at September 30, 2021, and 0.00% at December 31, 2020.
The allowance for loan losses was $8.2 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $8.7 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $394,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $81,000 in the third quarter of 2021, and net loan charge-offs of $194,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Capital
The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio estimate of 10.49%, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.65%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.65% and Total capital ratio of 12.73%, at December 31, 2021.
About White River Bancshares Company
White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.
About the Region
White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.
Forward Looking Statements
