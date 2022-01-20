AMIH Announces Expansion of EPIQ MD’s Telehealth Platform and Services Throughout Southern US Border

Epiq MD’s Catalog of Telehealth Service Offerings Now Available in Nearly a Quarter of the U.S.

Plano, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced that its subsidiary EPIQ MD, Inc., has expanded the availability of its telehealth service offerings to thirteen (13) states across the United States.

EPIQ MD, Inc., the convergence of primary care, mental health, preventative, and wellness programs through an online healthcare platform, announced its original launch and arrival in four states back in September of 2021. Now with the introduction of their platform throughout the Southern U. S. border, EPIQ MD is directly on pace to achieve its goal of covering all 50 U. S. states by the year-end 2022

EPIQ MD’s telehealth services are now being offered in the following thirteen (13) states:

Texas

Alaska

Georgia

Illinois

Arizona

New Mexico

Colorado

Louisiana

Mississippi

Alabama

Florida

Nevada

Utah



“This expansion of EPIQ MDs telehealth services and offerings across the Southern border of the United States further cements the sentiment that EPIQ MD has held since its official launch in September 2021”, comments Jacob Cohen, President and CEO of American International Holdings Corp.

EPIQ MD Director, Michael Ladner commented, “our vision is to be an essential service for millions of working families and individuals who currently don’t have any other viable options. Having access to a doctor or mental health professional 24/7/365 represents a crucial advancement in overall quality of life and we simply believe that the more eyes that are opened to EPIQ MD, the more we will be able to grow and expand.”

EPIQ MD is not simply bringing their expansive array of healthcare services to additional states, but are excited about their most recent introduction of Epiq PAWs and Epiq LUX. Epiq PAWs being EPIQ MD’s virtual care add-on tailored towards furry family members (a/k/a pets), and Epiq LUX being a wide-ranging discount program offering savings on a variety of ancillary medical services, including but not limited to, Laboratory Services, Dental, Vision, Chiropractic, Imaging and Diabetes/Home Medical Supplies.

The Company believes that this current footprint represents a great mix of both urban and rural geographic locations, filled with demographics ripe for our primary care and mental health services. Seven of the states listed herein as our coverage area are also within the “top 10 states with the highest percentage of uninsured Americans”, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. While EPIQ MD envisions its platform spreading steadily throughout the United States as the year 2022 progresses, our strategy is to target the areas wherein we can make the biggest difference via our service offering.

About EPIQ MD, Inc.

EPIQ MD believes that everyone deserves to live an epic life. It is the convergence of primary medical and mental health care, preventative care and wellness programs - on one digital platform, in a single offering. Conceived as a digital telemedicine-based business from the start, its core mission is to bring these services and knowledge to the 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. Its telemedicine platform provides services such as primary care, medical advisory, ask a medical expert, mental health services, discounted diagnostic lab services, prescription discount program, nutritional counseling and much more. Today Epiq MD is active and operational in Alaska, Georgia, Illinois, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Nevada and Utah. For more information, please contact us at media@epiqmd.com or by phone at 1-844-8 EPIQ MD. EPIQ MD, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH). Get all the latest news and developments by following Epiq MD on social media outlets: Facebook, Instagram or Linked-In.

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, affordable subscriber-based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

