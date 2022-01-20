Cyberhill Completes 400th Thycotic Secret Server Integration

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberhill, a professional engineering services firm, today announced that their team has surpassed 400 client integrations of Thycotic Secret Server. With this most recent achievement, Cyberhill solidifies itself as a top performer in Secret Server integration.

With seasoned engineers, a holistic team approach, and a proven methodology, Cyberhill has extensive experience integrating and customizing software for large multi-billion, multi-national firms.

"Every firm, regardless of the brilliant technical staff it houses, requires outside assistance to implement complex cybersecurity technologies," says Robert Buller, Managing Partner at Cyberhill. "These technologies touch everything within an enterprise and great care and experience must be present in order to guide a team through a successful implementation."

Thycotic Secret Server is a leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) software solution that is designed to manage and monitor privileged access to accounts and applications, alerting system administrators on high-risk events for cybersecurity.

About Cyberhill

Cyberhill is a professional services firm that engineers future state software for Fortune 500 companies. It supports the implementation of packaged software solutions within the three pillars of the Internet of Things (IoT): Cybersecurity, Cloud and Data Analytics. For more information about Cyberhill, visit www.cyberhillpartners.com.

Press Contact:

Carolyn Hassan, Cyberhill

info@cyberhillpartners.com

Related Images











Image 1: Cyberhill Logo





Cyberhill is a professional services firm that engineers future state software for Fortune 500 companies.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment