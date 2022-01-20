VYBE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PINK BIRD CAR WASH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MONTGOMERY STREET PARTNERS

West Palm Beach, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vybe Investments (Vybe) announced the launch of Pink Bird Car Wash (Pink Bird) in partnership with Dallas-based Montgomery Street Partners (MSP). Pink Bird is an express car wash company with retro Florida branding, focused on customer experience. The company has two locations under construction in West Palm Beach with plans to build at least 20 units on Florida’s east coast.



“In creating Pink Bird Car Wash, our goal is to build a best-in-class express car wash with an emphasis on facility design and hospitality-driven operations,” said Brent Andrews, Co-Founder of Vybe Investments. “In addition to an exceptional wash, our mission is to offer the consumer unparalleled customer service with a unique experience.”

Pink Bird’s first two locations are at 1510 Belvedere Road and 879 Executive Center Drive (Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard). The company is aggressively seeking prospective Pink Bird sites on Florida’s east coast, from Broward to Brevard counties, with minimum dimensions of 150 x 200 feet, in high traffic locations with left-in access and strong retail co-tenancy.

“Despite a rapid increase in construction and population growth, South Florida continues to be undersupplied in express car washes,” said Max Lamont, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Montgomery Street Partners. "We saw this as a great opportunity to back an exceptional team and transaction pipeline.”

About Vybe: West Palm Beach-based Vybe Investments is a privately held sponsor of opportunistic investments in transitional real estate and real estate-related operating businesses throughout the United States.

About MSP: Founded in 2013, Montgomery Street Partners is a diversified commercial real estate investment firm that invests across property types and geographies. MSP’s primary investment strategy is to build fully integrated real estate companies by pursuing programmatic GP Equity Co-Investments with a select number of established operating partners within a well-defined niche real estate sector. Additionally, MSP pursues entity/corporate-level investments in existing real estate operating companies, as well as starting new operating companies with seasoned industry executives. Since launching its discretionary investment fund business in 2015, MSP has acquired $4 billion of real estate assets and currently has investment capacity for over $2 billion of additional investments.





