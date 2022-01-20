Brandon Hall Group Studying Strategies that Realize Business Benefits of DE&I

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey to understand the strategies and tactics employers use to realize the business benefits of DE&I.

“Every organization requires a culture with its foundation rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I),” Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and HCM Principal Analyst Rachel Cooke said. “Formal, informal and experiential learning must evolve rapidly to meet the new dynamic needs of the modern workforce.”

Brandon Hall Group’s new research initiative, Building a Culture that Embraces Diversity and Fosters Inclusion, seeks to understand the strategies and tactics employers use to realize the business benefits of DE&I.

“Business and academic research have shown DE&I’s positive impact on business results. However, those types of results are difficult to obtain unless employers build a culture in which all employees feel valued and included and have equal opportunity to do meaningful work, learn, grow and thrive in the organization,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “This requires a strategic, organization-wide approach.”

“While interest has been high in improving DE&I, prior research revealed many organizations take a programmatic approach rather than a strategic, comprehensive one that gradually improves the culture over time,” Rachel Cooke said.

Brandon Hall Group’s Building a Culture that Embraces Diversity and Fosters Inclusion research will ask questions to understand the challenges organizations face in building a DE&I culture, how they are addressing and how they are overcoming them. Brandon Hall Group also will inquire about the difference in business impact between those taking a strategic approach and those making narrower efforts.

The data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks to help organizations improve their approach to realizing the business benefits of DE&I.

To participate in this study, go to www.research.net/r/NVF76H6. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Executive Interview, What’s Changing (And What Should Be) in DE&I.

— About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.