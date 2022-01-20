RemoteLock Raises $17.8M in Series B Funding

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoteLock, the leader in universal access control, announced today that it has raised a $17.8 million Series B funding round ($14.8M closed in December 2021 and an additional $3.0M closing Q1 2022). UnitLeader led the round, joined by current investors Kozo Keikaku Engineering, Inc. (KKE) and Iron Gate Capital.

RemoteLock launched the world's first universal access platform—cloud-based software that empowers customers in multifamily, vacation rental, commercial and other industries to remotely manage and control access to any space from anywhere. Customers can manage access to their properties directly using RemoteLock's software interface or leverage RemoteLock's API to embed best-in-class access control within their own applications.

In conjunction with the financing, Dana Zeff, CEO of UnitLeader, will join RemoteLock's board of directors, bringing over 35 years of multifamily market expertise.

"RemoteLock's unique position in the market as both a lock-agnostic access control platform and an access control API gives them the ability to support all levels of multifamily and gives partners in the multifamily space a more robust solution for their clients. RemoteLock fills an access control gap in the multifamily space," said Dana Zeff.

RemoteLock is the first access control platform that is both hardware and software agnostic. RemoteLock manages smart locks from the leading brands as well as wired access devices, providing users cost-effective access management solutions for any door on a property— whether internal property doors or common doors such as main entrances, elevators and garages. Users can manage their preferred mix of access control products throughout their portfolio all on a single, centralized dashboard. With installations in over 65 countries, RemoteLock manages over 100 million door opens per year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dana to our board and look forward to her wealth of expertise, particularly in the multifamily market," said Nolan Mondrow, CEO of RemoteLock. "We look forward to our continued growth in the vacation rental, commercial and multifamily markets as we set out to fundamentally change the way property owners and managers approach access control throughout their portfolios."

RemoteLock plans to use the funding to accelerate growth, support the ever-growing number of end user customers and integrated software partners, and expand its library of offerings.

"With this latest funding, we are well-appointed to accelerate the growth of our platform," said Hull McKinnon, COO of RemoteLock. "We look forward to growing our amazing team, expanding our solutions, and doing it all at an even faster pace."

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock sets the standard in universal access control with its easy-to-use, scalable, and future-proof software platform. It provides users the ultimate in flexibility and control—so they can easily grant any person access to any space, from anywhere. RemoteLock manages the greatest diversity of smart locks and wired access control devices from leading manufacturers and can easily integrate with other essential business software. RemoteLock is committed to being the last access management partner our customers will need. Headquartered in Denver, CO, RemoteLock has customers in over 65 countries. www.remotelock.com

