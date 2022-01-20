Caja Robotics and Bastian Solutions to Deliver Mobile Goods to Person Integrations in the USA

BINYAMINA, Israel, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caja Robotics , a leader in robotic and flexible goods-to-person solutions for order fulfillment announces today they will be working closely with Bastian Solutions , a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, to integrate Caja robotic systems in the USA. The two companies will leverage each other’s capabilities and leadership positions in the material handling space to serve a range of projects and customer sites.



“We are excited to collaborate with Caja Robotics and add their flexible and modular robots to our solutions roster,” said Matt Kuper, Vice President of Global Sales and Applications at Bastian Solutions. “Caja’s technology is very impressive as it adapts, scales and responds to the needs and demands of our customers, whether on large or small sites. Our business collaboration comes perfectly in time as customers consider and gear up with flexible automation for peak demands in 2022. We look forward to working with Caja and introducing their technology.”

Bastian Solutions is a trusted supply chain integrator committed to providing clients a competitive advantage. Their portfolio of solutions includes advanced automation such as mobile robots, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), automated guided vehicles (AGV) and goods-to-person technology, each considered on their own merits to provide tremendous productivity gains and a quick return on investment. They also provide custom robotic and conveyor manufacturing as well as high-quality material handling software. With offices across the United States, Bastian Solutions plans to evaluate opportunities to deploy Caja as the right automated order fulfillment.

Ilan Cohen, CEO at Caja Robotics said, “Bastian Solutions is a leading supply chain integrator, so this is a significant step for the future of Caja in the USA. Together, we will expand our US foothold, expand sales efforts, and provide Caja solutions to a variety of customers to solve the ever-increasing challenge of fulfilling orders, especially during peak demand. We’re excited for the collaboration and opportunities to come.”

Born in response to the daily challenges experienced in the world of order fulfillment, Caja developed a smart warehouse technology that easily adapts to existing infrastructure and is flexible enough to handle peaks in sales. Caja Solution combines two robots: a Lift robot and a Cart robot, that work synergistically to optimize order picking operations. With Caja’s advanced AI-powered software, the robots move bins between workstations and the inventory, constantly optimizing inventory management.

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com .

Caja Robotics offers a robotic mini-load system for goods-to-person order fulfillment. Caja was founded in 2014, with the vision to lead the transition to automated warehouses with smart systems and flexible robotics that pick-up order efficiency, lift storage capacity, and optimize employees’ workplaces. The team of visionary software and robotics experts at Caja is continuously striving to elevate warehouse operations through robotic fulfillment. Caja's flexible solution operates in different market segments with adaptations to address their specific needs, such as for footwear, fashion, apparel or online grocery.

