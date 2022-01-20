Announcing PulseX (PLSX), a Uniswap Fork With PLSX Liquidity Provider Incentivization and Exchange

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcing PulseX (PLSX), an exchange for PulseChain and Uniswap fork. It is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that allows users to bridge in ERC-20 tokens and exchange various PRC-20 cryptocurrencies. Founded by Richard Heart, serial entrepreneur, author, YouTuber and philanthropist, PulseX's goal is to provide PulseChain users with the best possible trading experience and yield farm.

Total supply of PLSX will be determined by the total USD value sacrificed; all PLSX will be minted to sacrificers. To date, an estimated $926,621,700 has been sacrificed on the Ethereum chain. The top three most sacrificed assets include HEX, ETH and USDC. PulseX sacrificers will get a Volume Bonus Multiplier of up to 2.5x. Sacrifices are publicly viewable during the period by checking the public balances of the Sacrifice addresses list on each chain.

After the PulseChain mainnet release, sacrificers will be able to access their free PLSX.

When users swap from one coin to another on PulseX, liquidity providers earn fees as a reward. Users can bridge in their free ERC-20s and pair them with free PRC-20s in order to provide liquidity and earn fees, also backing their value.

To further encourage PulseX's success, another token will be created to further incentivize liquidity providers beyond the fees already being made. When they become liquidity providers, they will receive LP tokens that they can deposit into a yield farm. This token, yet to be named, will be deflationary in nature, and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) will choose which trading pairs receive this incentive and at what rates. Only addresses with PLSX balances will be allowed to vote within the DAO.

PulseChain is an energy-efficient, fee-burning Ethereum fork.

To keep up to date with the latest PulseX announcements, join the official PulseX Telegram Chat and follow PulseX on Twitter.

