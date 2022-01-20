Revenera Software Piracy and Compliance Research Highlights the Need to Track Unlicensed Use

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera , producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Compliance and Piracy report. Part of an annual series, this report identifies trends in software piracy, overuse and misuse.

“When users don’t comply with software license terms, suppliers lose income,” said Nicole Segerer, VP of Products and Marketing at Revenera. “Suppliers must rely on accurate data-driven insights to know how much revenue they’re losing to intentional or unintentional causes, then rely on those findings to prevent future losses. Passive approaches to collecting this information, such as through anecdotal reports, simply aren’t sufficient.”

Highlights from the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Compliance and Piracy report include:

Many suppliers aren’t aware of the scope of revenue leakage: The greatest cause of revenue leakage, responsible for losses of more than 30 percent of revenue, is misuse. Among all respondents, 41 percent don’t know how much revenue is lost to piracy (use of software that has been configured or tampered with to remove or bypass license enforcement), 36 percent don’t know how much revenue is lost to overuse (use of software exceeding the limits of the license), and 39 percent don’t know how much revenue is lost to misuse (the intentional configuration of the software to enable use beyond the limits of the license). For companies that primarily rely on usage-based models (for more than 70 percent of their products), software usage analytics—the process of tracking and analyzing how users engage with software—helps identify and prevent leakage. Among this group, 25 percent don’t know how much revenue is lost to piracy, 31 percent don’t know how much revenue is lost to overuse, and 31 percent don’t know how much revenue is lost to misuse.



Issues reported to cause revenue leakage come from two main categories: software monetization strategies and unlicensed usage. 55 percent of respondents cite inefficient monetization models as an issue that causes revenue leakage. 52 percent of respondents cite overuse as the top form of unlicensed usage causing revenue leakage, with 46 percent also citing misuse and 44 percent citing piracy.





The Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Monetization Models and Strategies 2021 report is available here .

The Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2021 report is available here .

Methodology

The 2021 Revenera Monetization Monitor Software Industry Survey was conducted by Revenera from mid-April through mid-June 2021. This research project looks at software producers’ software business models, pricing, usage and transparency. The survey was undertaken globally. Job levels of the 374 survey respondents were: director and above (33 percent), manager/team leader (33 percent), and individual contributors/consultants (34 percent).

