Mediaocean Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced the appointment of two new executives, John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon, to expand the company’s leadership and expertise in omnichannel and cross-platform solutions. Malysiak has been appointed to SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions, where he will ensure the continued adoption of product integrations and customer innovations. Grignon has joined the company as VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions, where she will lead Mediaocean’s core systems strategy for agency partners, including buyer workflow, global plans, and media finance.



Malysiak, former U.S. Managing Director of Influencer Media at Omnicom Media Group, comes to Mediaocean with extensive experience leading global data strategy, campaign activation, and measurement agendas for leading consumer brands. During his 15-year tenure at OMG, he held posts of global head of innovation for SC Johnson, OMD US head of digital activation, and Accuen managing director. In this new role as SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions at Mediaocean, Malysiak's focus will be driving customer adoption of global and cross-platform integration across the company’s suite of omnichannel solutions. Malysiak will report to Chief Revenue Officer Grant Parker within the commercial organization.

As the new VP of Strategy at Mediaocean, Grignon’s role will have her overseeing go to market execution for agency solutions. Most recently, Perianne co-led client engagements at Media Plus Advisors, where she managed media performance, vendor agreements, and consulting services to improve media and marketing operations. Previously, she held executive marketing roles at Accenture, [x+1], and over a decade leading media strategy and digital innovation at Sears Holdings. In joining Mediaocean, Grignon will report to SVP Strategy John Mruz, and apply her experience in omnichannel marketing innovation and client leadership towards manifesting the core system value proposition for agencies.

The appointments of Grignon and Malysiak build on continued momentum for the company’s omnichannel advertising solutions following recent investment from CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates . In 2021, Mediaocean saw significant growth, expansion and major achievements, including being named a “Leader” in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and winning I-COM Global’s 2021 Data Creativity Award . In addition to these industry accolades, Mediaocean was issued a new U.S. patent for the company’s CTV fraud verification technology – and made notable executive appointments, including a series of leadership additions related to the Flashtalking acquisition and the most recent hiring of David Berkowitz , as SVP of Corporate Marketing & Communications. The company has also released its inaugural 2021 Market Research & 2022 Outlook Report , which highlights exponential CTV growth and underscores the need for converged TV and video solutions.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,500 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

